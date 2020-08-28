5 best open-world games like Minecraft

One unique selling point of Minecraft is the fact that it is an open-world game that hands over the freedom of exploration and guiding the gameplay to the player only.

You could play an entire game in Minecraft without ever actually fighting the Ender Dragon. Minecraft's vast terrain has a different way of surprising and exciting you. Such freedom in games is becoming increasingly popular. Several other titles feature a similar kind of an open-world.

In this article, we list out some of our favorite open-world games like Minecraft that every fan of the block-building adventure must try.

Five best open-world games like Minecraft

1) Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved (Image credits: Malavida)

Ark: Survival Evolved is an open-world survival game that puts the player in an expansive world with several islands.

In Ark, the player must collect resources, craft weapons, and build shelters to survive the game, which can be quite a challenging feat. Featuring several multiplayer servers, Ark allows you to explore and play for literally as long as you want.

2) Dying Light

Dying Light (Image credits: GoodFon)

Dying Light and Minecraft differ in their tones as much as any two games can. While Minecraft is upbeat and bright, Dying Light is a horror survival game that takes you to dark locations, with dull gameplay.

Dying Light is based in a city infested with mutated zombies. The city in the game has a dynamic day and night cycle, with the days being safer and the nights bringing untold terrors. With a particular focus on parkour tactics, Dying Light can be an excellent game for fans of Minecraft to check out.

3) Fallout 4

Fallout 4 (Image credits: UploadVR)

Fallout 4 is known for its detailed open-world that truly exemplifies the free-running freedom. Fallout 4 does have some survival, crafting, and building game mechanisms that are reflected in Minecraft as well.

That being said, Fallout 4 is a game set in a brutal post-apocalyptic world where mutants and raiders are all out to get you. But with the freedom that the gameplay provides, you can easily explore and have fun for hours before actually looking for Shaun, your long-lost son.

4) No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky (Image credits: Microsoft)

No Man's Sky is a game about space exploration and, thus, features an expansive open-world. It spans not just a single planet but an entire universe with over 15 different ones that you can explore. If you're an adventurer at heart, then No Man's Sky is the perfect game for you to venture out.

With each planet being procedurally generated like the world of Minecraft, the universe in No Man's Sky has unique flora and fauna.

5) Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic (Image credits: Windows Central)

This game is for all you miners out there. If you can spend hours looking in the deep underground tunnels and caves of Minecraft digging around for minerals, then Deep Rock Galactic is a game that you must pick up.

Even though the game's central theme is first-person shooting, it does include vast cave systems, which are procedurally generated. The players can also choose to mine or loot resources.