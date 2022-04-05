5 best PC games like Rune Factory 5

Developed and published by Marvelous, Rune Factory 5 is a role-playing simulation game released in Japan in May 2021. The game received mixed reviews upon its release, but the gameplay and combat system of the title is worth appreciating.

From fighting off monsters to completing various tasks to please the townspeople, players have a variety of activities that they can participate in. Gamers will have to step into the default male/female character (Ares/Alice) to follow the storyline and engage in activities like farming, taming monsters, and more.

Since the game is only available on Nintendo Switch, players searching for similar PC games have come to the right place. The following list talks about a few alternatives that gamers can enjoy instead of Rune Factory 5 on their computer.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

Best PC game alternatives for Rune Factory 5

1) Stardew Valley

The most common feature between Stardew Valley and Rune Factory 5 is its portrayal of farming. At the beginning of the game, players are given a plot of an overgrown field that they have to convert into a thriving farm.

Aside from farming, gamers can also engage in mining, combat, fishing, and foraging. Players will also get their fair share of defeating monsters using powerful weapons offered by the title.

Stardew Valley also has a multiplayer mode that allows players to invite up to three friends to take part in various challenges. Aside from PC, the game is available on multiple platforms ranging from Nintendo Switch to Xbox One.

To download it from Steam, tap here.

2) Harvest Moon: One World

Even if the storyline of the title is quite different from Rune Factory 5, the graphics of both the titles are pretty similar. Moreover, the RPG (Role Playing Game) and simulation elements of this game will make players feel right at home.

The main motive of the players is to bring back the Harvest Goddess and create a bountiful farm. Gamers can raise a wide range of animals like sheep, goats, cows, etc.

Harvest Moon lets players explore five major areas – Halo Halo, Pastilla, Calisson, Salmiakki, and Lebkuchen. The action-adventure nature of the game will surely keep players engaged.

To download it from Steam, tap here.

3) Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Published by the same company (Marvelous) as Rune Factory 5, the game has quite a few similarities to the Nintendo Switch exclusive. For starters, both titles revolve around farming.

Developed by the creators of Astebreed, Edelweiss, the story follows the journey of harvest goddess Sakuna and her quest to restore peace to Hinoe Island. As the story progresses, players will have additional quests to unlock more options to engage in.

The game is thoroughly appreciated because of its refreshing graphics and twist on Japanese mythology. Some familiar and original details revolving around traditional Japanese myths are beautifully portrayed in the title.

To download it from Steam, tap here.

4) My Time at Portia

Like Rune Factory 5, this game is also about in-game community building and farming. From daily commissions to villager requests, gamers will have to keep up with a wide variety of activities in this open-world simulation game.

Players can also unleash their creative side as they can build their very own homes. They can also decorate it with furniture and decorations to boost their character statistics.

By taking part in adventures, players will have the option to level up their character's abilities. Gamers will also get to take down deadly bosses and enemies to retrieve valuable treasures from the dungeons of Portia.

To download it from Steam, tap here.

5) Core Keeper

The overall gameplay of the Core Keeper might be very different from that of Rune Factory 5, but the process of mining resources and taking down monsters is quite similar. Players will also get the chance to farm crops and cook new recipes.

By defeating fearsome monsters, players can solve various mysteries and uncover hidden secrets in the storyline. Players can also customize their character and level up their skills by completing missions.

Core Keeper also gives gamers the option to connect with their friends online and enjoy fighting, farming, crafting, etc. A maximum of eight players can enjoy the sandbox adventure game at once.

To download it from Steam, tap here.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar