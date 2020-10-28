Minecraft is a survival game that is based in a procedurally generated world. But more than just survival, Minecraft also focuses on elements like gathering resources, crafting tools and weapons, building structures, as well as exploring the open-world in the game.

Despite all of this, what makes Minecraft stand out is the lack of a required linear gameplay, and the fact that each player can easily mould their adventure into whatever they want it to be.

Fortunately, there are many more similar PC sandbox games like Minecraft that fans of the genre can try playing next. So without further ado, let's jump into our list of top 5 sandbox games like Minecraft!

5 best PC sandbox games like Minecraft

1. Terraria

Terraria has often been called the 2D version of Minecraft, thanks to the fact that both games share a lot of characteristics. Much like Minecraft, Terraria allows the player to explore the vast world inside the game and spend their time mining, crafting, and building.

Terraria can be played in a couple of different game modes. The game also includes elements such as boss fights as well as NPCs that trade you services.

2. Vintage Story

Vintage Story is another game that is inspired by the creative gameplay of Minecraft. The game revolves around the basic survival goals that are also a part of Minecraft, but also adds a bunch of new twists to them.

For example, Vintage Story has a slightly more challenging survival experience, as well as a more realistic approach to smelting and crafting tools and weapons. Additionally, Vintage Story also adds a few story fragments, such as signs of an ancient civilization that the player can find.

3. Don't Starve

Don't let the quirky graphics and the gothic undertones of this game fool you into believing that it's easy to win - Don't Starve is an exceptionally challenging survival experience that hasn't been made for the faint of heart.

Don't Starve throws the player into the midst of a challenging experience, one which can only be survived by scavenging and crafting during the day, and hiding within the safety of your base at night. While similar in gameplay style to Minecraft survival mode, Don't Starve provides the players a much darker experience.

4. Ark: Survival Evolved

If you take Minecraft's survival gameplay, complete with its exploration, resource gathering, crafting recipes, as well as medieval builds, and add a bunch dinosaurs to it, you'll end up with the wonderful game that is Ark: Survival Evolved.

The game follows no linear storyline and is about nothing more than the exploration and survival themes that are central to it. However, you can also choose to play on multiplayer servers that only add to the fun of the game. Plus, who doesn't want to tame an entire army of dinosaurs.

5. Conan Exiles

While Conan Exiles can feel like an RPG at times, at its heart, it is a sandbox survival game. It revolves around the player exploring and discovering a vast open-world, in which they must survive by building a strong base and also by gathering resources, and crafting all the supplies they'll need.

Set in the same world as Conan the Barbarian, the game features a strong lore and even an underlying storyline, if the player wishes to follow it. However, you'll find yourself playing for hours, without ever actually wanting to finish the game.