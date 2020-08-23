Minecraft is not just about mining - the game has several ways of upgrading your gameplay by the time you meet the Ender Dragon in an epic boss fight. While enchantments can be used to upgrade your gear, potions are a great way to improve your fighting skills. Potions give you a specific boost for a specific amount of time and they can be extremely handy in certain situations. In fact, potions can also be thrown on enemies and used as a weapon, which makes them completely worth the trip to the Nether, which is required to gather the ingredients for making potions.

In this article, we talk about the 5 best potions that you must brew in order to make the most of your Minecraft gameplay.

5 best potions to brew in Minecraft.

1) Strength

A potion that can be brewed using the basic awkward potion, a bit of blaze powder, and glowstone, Strength is a must-have for any Minecraft player. It boosts your strength while fighting off mobs and makes it possible to deal more damage than you normally would with your sword or axe. If brewed to the highest level, a Strength potion can keep you powered long enough to handle any threat that comes your way.

2) Fire Resistance

A simple concoction that requires an awkward potion, a bit of magma cream, and redstone to craft, Fire Resistance is the perfect solution to all the Nether exploration you have to undertake in Minecraft. Lava can be pretty pesky, and can easily kill you or even the diamonds that you spent so long to find and mine. But drinking a potion of Fire Resistance can keep you safe from the lava as well as the fireballs of a ghast!

3) Water Breathing

You need an awkward potion, a pufferfish, and some redstone to brew this wonderful potion, which is extremely useful for any explorer in Minecraft. The seas and rivers in Minecraft can be full of wonders for any player to find. With shipwrecks and underwater caves full of diamonds and other treasure, the potion of Water Breathing can be the blessing that you need to fully explore and gather all the underwater loot you want without dying!

4) Regeneration

Regeneration is the perfect potion when you want to venture into a dangerous fortress or a deep dark mine shaft with mobs hunting you at every corner. Regeneration allows you to keep gaining back your hearts or health points as and when you keep losing them in a fight. So in a way, Regeneration can help you become near invincible. Just an awkward potion, a ghast tear, and some redstone can make you the perfect companion for any boss fights!

5) Invisibility

If you stay far enough away from mobs, the Invisibility potion can make you invisible so that sneaking around caves and mines becomes really easy. The Invisibility potion requires you to throw together an awkward potion, a golden carrot, a fermented spider eye, and redstone to create a concoction that can really be helpful in maneuvering through the scariest of tunnels and caves at night. But beware, the Invisbility potion does not hide your armour and if you get too close to a mob, they can still spot you!