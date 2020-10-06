5 best prison servers for Minecraft in 2020

Prison servers in Minecraft are not set in any of the massive natural biomes that are characteristic of the game. Instead, they take players into a map designed as a brick and mortar prison, where he/she must mine, gather resources, exchange them for money, and rank up to earn freedom. Some prison servers even allow players to buy a plot of land to build their base on it.

But mostly, prison servers constitute an underground adventure, featuring lots of exploration, mining, and even PvP battles. In this article, we rank some of the best Minecraft servers that have great prison game modes for users.

Most suitable prison servers for Minecraft in 2020

1) MineSuperior

Image credits: MineSuperior.com

MineSuperior has proven to be one of the most popular servers when it comes to prison gameplay. This Minecraft server is not solely dedicated to prison games, however, and does feature plenty of other game modes such as Factions, Skyblock, Creative, Survival, Towny, etc.

This server is quite active, with a massive fan following. Additionally, MineSuperior gets regular updates and hosts weekly events and challenges to keep things fresh.

IP Address: play.minesuperior.com

2) DestinyMC

Image credits: MCPE DL

If you’re looking for a hugely popular server with more game modes than you can play, then DestinyMC should definitely be one of the servers you need to check out.

It does justice to the prison game mode as well as others such as Pixelmon, Survival, Skyblock, etc. This server also features a ton of custom content and allows for great immersive gameplay for all its users.

IP Address: play.thedestinymc.com

3) MineVille

Image credits: MineVille

MineVille is one Minecraft server that has more than enough content to keep you busy for days, if not months! They stick to three game modes, encompassing Survival, Skyblock, and Prison.

This server features a lot of custom content, including custom enchantments, player levels, jobs, crates and chests, races, and even marriages! With regular updates and a highly active community of fans, MineVille is one of the best Minecraft servers ever made.

IP Address: server.mineville.org

4) Minecraft Central

Image credits: Janet and Kate, YT

Minecraft Central is a server that focuses a lot on keeping their content up to date and going through regular cycles of refreshing the game modes by resetting and introducing new seasons of these games.

Game modes such as Prison, Survival, and Creative have made this server exceptionally popular amongst its active fan base. With voting rewards as well as custom content, this server is worth a try.

IP Address: mccentral.org

5) Purple Prison

Image credits: Purple Prison

Purple Prison is a server that focuses mostly on its prison gameplay. This server has a lot of content to cater to its community of fans and claims to be the best prison server for Minecraft.

Some of its features include custom plugins, voting rewards, ranking rewards, lots of randomly-generated loot, a well-balanced economy, as well as regular events and challenges to keep things exciting and fresh.

IP Address: GG.PRISONFUN.COM