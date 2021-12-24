5 best PS4 and PS5 game deals of PlayStation Holiday Sale 2021

The PlayStation sale has started as Sony joins the bandwagon of the festive period with great offerings to all gamers worldwide. The PlayStation sale during the festive period has some amazing deals across games belonging to both current and next-generation consoles.

To ensure that no gamer is left out, Sony has ensured that the deals on the PlayStation sale cover all genres and budgets.

With such a huge sale, it always becomes extremely difficult to pick one or a few games, irrespective of an individual's budgets. Sony also has a vast array of exclusives for its PlayStation lineup that have also been brought under the radar of sales.

5 deals in the PlayStation sale that players should definitely get their hands on

The games mentioned below come with a lot of uniqueness about them. They also bring great discounts since the price reduction is an important weighing factor when a PlayStation sale is being considered.

5) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Developer/Publisher: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: November 12, 2020

Price and Discount: $29.99 (40%)

There can be no better time for someone to start the wonderful video game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales to expand the feel of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Sony's exclusive game can be enjoyed at both generations of its consoles and the PlayStation sale adds 40% discount on the base edition. While the discount could have been a bit more, the game is an outright masterpiece that lets every fan enjoy what it's like to live as Spiderman. It has great features for explorations and a story-rich campaign which includes several iconic characters of the Spider-Verse.

4) Borderlands 3

Developer/Publisher: Gearbox Software/2K Games

Release Date: November 13, 2029; November 12, 2020

Price and Discount: $14.99 (75%)

Borderlands 3's base edition is undergoing the maximum discount percentage available at the winter PlayStation sale. The game has been a great success, despite its fair share of criticisms.

Overall, Borderlands 3 builds on the very feature that makes the entire series one of the most iconic in the gaming industry. There are more guns, more enemies, more missions and more content than ever and all of this comes at an incredibly low price. Borderlands 3 can be enjoyed in single or co-op mode and the game runs smoothly on both generations of PlayStation consoles.

3) A Plague Tale: Innocence

Developer/Publisher: Asobo Studio/Focus Home Interactive

Release Date: May 14, 2019; July 6, 2021

Price and Discount: $9.99 (75%)

A Plague Tale: Innocence is a wonderful narrative-driven game that has enough to keep players of all tastes and ages engaged. The game is a classic stealth-based action-adventure where players will have to avoid conflict for the most part. As they play in the shoes of Amicia De Rune, players will enjoy an incredible portrayal of the times of the Hundred Years' War between England and France.

On the front is another plot of Rats and Black Plague that keeps players on their toes as the suspense builds slowly but steadily. The PS5 release has been recent so to get 75% discount on both consoles is a wonderful deal that has made its way to the PlayStation sale.

2) It Takes Two

Developer/Publisher: Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Release Date: March 26, 2021

Price and Discount: $19.99 (50%)

The recent winner of the best game at The Game Awards 2021 is available at a great discount on the 2021 Winter PlayStation sale. It Takes Two provides a unique experience as it builds on the fun parts of several genres and mixes them to create a memorable experience that is truly made for multi-player gameplay.

Designed for a split-screen co-op, It Takes Two takes the players into a wonderful world of story-telling which is somewhat predictable, and yet so much fun. With great discounts and the holiday season coming up, It Takes Two is the best virtual tool one can utilize for real-life bonding.

1) Deathloop

Developer/Publisher: Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Release Date: September 14, 2021

Price and Discount: $29.99 (50%)

Deathloop has been one of the best releases of 2021 and it has truly taken the genre and concept of time loop to an all new height. As players take on the character of Colt, who is an assassin, their main job will be to destroy high-value targets to destroy the time loop they're trapped in.

It's not just the gameplay which is just as fun as the artstyle, but music and narrative have been developed with a lot of love and care too. There's even a multi-player aspect for the more competitive players where another assassin will enter the loop to try and stop Colt from destroying it.

While the base edition is there for PS5 only, the deluxe edition, at $10 more, covers PS4 as well. Both editions are running a 50% discount on the occasion of the winter PlayStation sale of 2021.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan