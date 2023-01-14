5 best rare cards for January's Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

The January Royal Tournament, the most recent monthly tournament in Clash Royale, has players competing with an eight-card tournament deck for special rewards. The top 100 players in this competition will get bonus legendary emotes and gold.

Players will be permitted to use any card they choose, regardless of whether it has been unlocked. Participating in the event is free, however, the competition has two reward tiers, and players must spend 500 gems if they want to purchase the bonus reward tier.

In this article, we will explore the five most powerful rare cards for the Royal Tournament in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Hog Rider, Inferno Tower, and three other rare cards for the Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Valkyrie

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 354

354 Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is one of the most powerful rare cards in the game and deals a lot of AoE (area of effect) damage to the opposition's ground cards. It serves as the ideal answer to ground swarming cards like Spear Goblins, Goblin Gang, Skeleton Army, Archers, and Barbarians.

As a support troop card, Valkyrie troops can be deployed with troops like Hog Rider and Prince. It can also be used as a mini tank card along with Wizards and Musketeers to counter opposing air troops.

4) Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

5 Elixir Damage: 2810

2810 Hitpoints: 2318

The Inferno Tower card is one of the best defensive cards in Clash Royale that helps players counter high-hitpoint cards like Mini Pekka, Mega Knight, Golem, Valkyrie, and others. The Inferno Tower card can be used to divert the attention of opposing cards away from towers.

Players must at least be at Arena 4 to unlock the Inferno Tower card. To stop the enemy's push and cause the most harm, it should be positioned between the two attacking lanes. Swarm cards like Goblin Gang and Skeleton Army can quickly knock down the Inferno Tower card, so players should employ Zap and Arrows against them.

3) Wizard

Cost: 5 Elixir

5 Elixir Damage: 373

373 Hitpoints: 955

Players can unlock the Wizard troop card once they have progressed to Arena 4 in Clash Royale. Wizard is a powerful anti-air support troop that can be used with cards like Hog Rider, Dark Prince, Knight, and Valkyrie. It can help these cards defend against air troops.

Wizards can also be used to stop an enemy's swarming attack. Due to its versatility, it is one of the strongest anti-air cards to utilize in the January Royal Tournament. Wizards, Ice Wizards, and Electro Wizards work well together to quickly take down opposing troops and support other mini tank cards.

2) Mini Pekka

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 955

955 Hitpoints: 1804

Mini Pekka is one of the cheapest Rare attacking troop cards in Clash Royale. When coupled with anti-air and anti-swarm support troops like Musketeer, Wizard, Electro Wizard, and Valkyrie, it can easily defeat opposing troops, buildings, and towers.

Players won't receive this powerful card until they have finished their in-game training camps. Fireballs, Logs, and Arrows spell cards can be used to stop opposing swarm troop cards, allowing Mini Pekka to reach the opponent's towers.

1) Hog Rider



Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 421

421 Hitpoints: 228

Hog Rider is currently one of the top cards in Clash Royale for directly attacking defensive buildings like Inferno Towers and Crown Towers. The unit, which focuses solely on the opposition's buildings, can quickly destroy towers with some help from support troops. It should be used in conjunction with troops like Wizard and Valkyrie to take down opposing swarm cards.

As a counterattack tactic, combining Valkyries, Arrows, Zap, and Hog Rider can help players take down the opposition's towers. A Hog Rider push can be used with Rage or Lumberjack to increase the damage dealt to the enemy's towers.

