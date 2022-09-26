5 best Rare cards for the latest Sudden Death Challenge in Clash Royale

The latest 1v1 challenge in Clash Royale, Sudden Death, requires players to create tournament decks using cards ranging from Common to Champion. The goal is to knock down the tower and win with the tournament deck.

Instead of engaging in regular multiplayer 1v1 or 2v2 combats, competitors in the Sudden Death challenge only need to take down one tower. Therefore, the user who destroys the tower first wins the battle. By taking part in this no-cost challenge, players can win rewards such as cash, battle banner tokens, magic items, cards, emotes, and more.

In this article, we will explore five of the best Rare cards for the Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale.

Valkyrie, Musketeer, and 3 other Rare cards for the Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale

5) Royal Hogs

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 98

Hitpoints: 1109

Once a player has gotten to Arena seven, they can unlock the Royal Hogs. Four fast melee pigs wearing helmets are summoned with this card to attack nearby structures. It is a good troop card for the Sudden Death challenge in combination with cards like Hog Rider and Dark Prince.

Royal Hogs are effectively rushing troops at the start of the game due to their rapid movement and river-crossing abilities. Players can rush down the lane with the Royal Hogs if their opponents have insufficient elixirs or if their cheap counter cards aren't in the rotation.

4) Musketeers

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

One of the strongest anti-air Rare cards in Clash Royale is The Musketeer. Through in-game practice, one can obtain this single-target card with significant damage. Due to its simplicity in aiming at both air and ground troops, the Musketeer greatly benefits from the assistance offered by mini tanks and tank cards.

Players should use the card away from the enemy's soldiers to prevent it from any immediate danger. They should utilize Musketeer cards with powerful soldiers such as Mini Pekka, Mega Knight, Royal Giant, and Elite Barbarians.

3) Valkyries

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 354

Hitpoints: 2641

Since it deals area damage to the ground troops on the opposing side, Valkyrie is one of the best mini tank cards for the Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale. Players can use Valkyries to deal with swarm troop cards like the Skeleton Army, Barbarians, and Goblin Gang.

Valkyrie should be used as a support soldier alongside Hog Rider, Dark Prince, and Pekka to combat swarm cards. It can also be utilized as a Mini Tank card to deal with hostile troops and launch an attack against the adversary's tower using anti-air support troops like Electro Wizard and Minions.

2) Wizard

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

Once a player has advanced to Arena four in Clash Royale, they can unlock the Wizard card. Due to its high damage, it is a potent support troop that may be used with cards like Hog Rider, Mega Knight, Valkyrie, and Mini Pekka.

It can also be employed to halt the advance of an enemy's swarm army. The Wizard is one of the best anti-air cards to use in the Sudden Death challenge because of its adaptability. Together, wizards, ice wizards, and electro wizards can quickly destroy enemy troops and towers.

1) Mini Pekka

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

The Mini Pekka is one of the greatest mini tank troop cards for Clash Royale's Sudden Death challenge since it can easily destroy the adversary's troops and towers. Users can employ Mini Pekka, Electro Wizard, and Valkyrie in combination with Mega Knight and Inferno Tower to counter their opponent's strong cards.

The Mini Pekka card can be unlocked by players if they follow the in-game instructions. One disadvantage of using this card is that ground soldiers are its main target. One can get around this by combining it with anti-air cards like Wizards and Musketeers to do extra damage to their foes.

