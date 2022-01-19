5 best Rear cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

In Cookie Run: Kingdom, many strong on-paper cookies have been unable to leave a mark as they do not work well within a team. The gameplay is designed such that even the most potent cookie will not be able to perform well if the rest of the team doesn't support them.

For example, a popular ATK SPD team often seen in the Arena has GingerBrave in the front, given his solid damage rating and amazing cooldown. Even one of the best Charge characters in the game will not be able to have much of an impact if he is not being healed or buffed by a Rear cookie.

This article lists the most useful Rear position cookies across different ranks in Cookie Run: Kingdom to help users know which one works well with various teams.

Five most beneficial Rear cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom in January 2022

Cookie Run: Kingdom game modes are designed in such a manner that every position is equally crucial. Hence, ensuring that the cookies players pick pair well with each other is an important consideration.

The list below includes the best Rear cookies to help gamers understand how they can get maximum value from their Rear lines.

Note: All stats mentioned for cookies are at their base levels.

5) Parfait Cookie

Parfait Cookie is currently considered one of the best healers in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Released in the second half of the Soda Island Outlaws update, she is the first character to enjoy a dedicated story event, titled "Parfait Cookie's story".

Parfait Cookie's solid healing capabilities, along with a DEF and Debuff increase, are her main selling points, with a relatively high cooldown being her only flaw.

17-second base cooldown

Healing: 14.4% of ATK every 1.0 sec over 7.0 sec

10.0% DEF for 7.0 sec

Debuff Resist: 40.0% for 7.0 sec

4) Tiger Lily Cookie

Tiger Lily is a very highly regarded Range class cookie, conventionally seen in Cheese and ATK SPD-focused team compositions. Her excellent damage rating, stun effect, and ATK SPD buff for the entire team can be the proximal reasons for this.

Tiger Lily is particularly powerful in the various PvP aspects of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

13-second base cooldown

Tiger Rider: Attacks atop the Butter Tiger for 5.0 seconds

Damage dealt: 127.0% (+1.7% per level)

Stun: 3.0 seconds

25.0% ATK SPD for 10.0 sec

3) Pastry Cookie

Pastry Cookie is counted among the best DPS characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom, a highly unusual occurrence for a Ranged cookie. Her "Ranged" status is the source of a lot of debate in the community, with users demanding her class be changed to Bomber.

Players on both sides of the debate can agree that the buffs and damage rating that Pastry Cookie brings to the table can turn many a fight into their favor.

13-second base cooldown

+50.0% ATK SPD for 10.0 sec

Single hit damage: 80.0% (+0.66-0.67% DMG per level)

Lightbringer Arrow Ricochet Hits: 2

Lightbringer Arrow Ricochet Damage: 75.0%

2) Twizzly Gummy Cookie

Twizzly Gummy is currently the best Ranged cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom. She has one of the highest CRIT damage ratings in the game, and this can be further amplified with the right toppings.

She is also immune to any interruptions in her cooldown period, and Twizzly's already excellent damage-dealing capabilities were further buffed in the late October update.

16-second base cooldown

Single hit DMG (Cookies): 7.7% (+0.1% DMG per level)

Single hit DMG (Others): 4.6% (+0.1% DMG per level)

Skill CRIT DMG: +350.0%

Zap: 2.8% DMG every 1.0 sec for 7.0 sec

1) Pure Vanilla Cookie

Pure Vanilla Cookie is the best Healer in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Released on April 8, 2021, the addition of several new healers to the game has not altered her standing as the absolute best healer in-game.

As an Ancient Rarity cookie, she is fairly difficult to obtain, but if users really want maximum value from their Rear line, no other cookie can substitute for her capability.

19- second base cooldown

Healing: 99.4% of ATK (+1.5% of ATK per level)

Shield: Absorbs 20.0% of max HP for 3.0 sec

The Cookie Run: Kingdom universe is constantly expanding, so the meta is always facing significant shifts. Gamers should keep checking this space to stay ahead of these changes to make worthy investments.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

