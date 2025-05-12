5 best reasons to get Escoffier in Genshin Impact

Escoffier is a new 5-star character in Genshin Impact who was released in the first Phase of version 5.6 on May 7, 2025. Her banner will stay in the game until May 27, 2025, and you might be confused about whether you want to get her. Since the Geo DPS character Navia is also having a re-run in Phase 1, it might be harder to pick between her and Escoffier.

On that note, this article will list five reasons to get Escoffier in Genshin Impact.

5 significant reasons for players to get Escoffier in Genshin Impact

1) Her talent Buffs Cryo DPS characters like Ayaka and Wriothesley

Escoffier's Ascension 4 passive buffs DPS units like Wriothesley and Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier's Ascension passive four decreases the Hydro and Cryo resistance of enemies, based on the number of Hydro or Cryo party members. You can get up to 55 per cent Res shred if you have a whole party of these two elements.

Due to this talent, characters like Wriothesley or Ayaka deal much more damage. Escoffier is a massive upgrade for these characters, so if you have either of these DPS characters, you can pull for her.

2) She is a great teammate for Furina

Escoffier's healing ability at Elemental Burst level 9 (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier has a lot of healing ability in her kit. Her Elemental Burst has partywide healing, and she can restore the HP of active characters from her Ascension Passive 1. Furthermore, she can restore the HP of nearby party members for up to nine seconds after unleashing her Elemental Burst.

Because of these healing talents, she is a great teammate for Furina. Moreover, Escoffier also deals high damage with her Elemental Skill. Thus, she is better than healers like Baizhu and Jean on some teams.

3) She is the best Cryo off-field DPS in Genshin Impact

Escoffier's Elemental Skill multipliers at talent level 9 (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier is arguably the best Cryo off-field DPS character in Genshin, due to the value she provides. She can buff the damage of the whole team with her Ascension Passive 4. Moreover, she also deals high damage with her Elemental Skill and Burst.

Genshin only has a handful of Cryo characters, who can be used as off-field DPS. Most, like Shenhe and Citlali, are dedicated supports and deal minimal damage. Thus, Escoffier's value as an off-field DPS is increased further.

4) Freeze teams become a lot more viable in endgame content with her

Escoffier's Ascension 4 passive (Image via HoYoverse)

The best part about Escoffier is her buffing capabilities. With her Ascension passive, you can get 5/10/15/55 percent Hydro and Cryo res shred when you have 1/2/3/4 characters of either Hydro or Cryo elements.

The only restriction for Escoffier is that you can get her full buffs in Freeze teams and nowhere else. She is also a massive upgrade to Ayaka, Wriothesley, and Neuvillette teams. Due to her buffs, Freeze teams can easily clear endgame content like Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater.

5) She deals a lot of damage

Screenshot of Escoffier in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

On top of having a lot of healing and buffs, Escoffier can dish out high damage numbers. You can maintain 100 percent uptime of her Elemental Skill, and most of her damage comes from the skill itself. Moreover, the Elemental Burst also has high multipliers at talent levels 9 and 10.

Since Escoffier deals a lot of damage, she is a considerable upgrade to most Mono-Cryo or Freeze teams. Furthermore, she has other buffs in her kit, which allow the main DPS character to deal higher numbers.

