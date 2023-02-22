5 best relationship quests in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has many quests players can take on, but the most interesting is the relationship quests. While some of these quests have rewards, the real prize for the students at the school is to build relationships and help shape the world they're taking part. Many of these stories have fascinating twists and turns.

This relationship quests focus on Poppy Sweeting, Natsai Onai, and Sebastian Sallow. Each of them has a lengthy quest chain. While every quest is worthy of exploration, the following questions stand out.

The most satisfying relationship quests in Hogwarts Legacy

5) A Basis for Blackmail

Natsai wants to sneak off without her mother, a professor of Divination, finding out. This quest felt pretty real, showing a rebellious teenager acting predictably naturally. It's not entirely surprising that Natsai Onai wants to explore. While it might not be an exhilarating quest, it felt consequential.

In this Hogwarts Legacy quest, there are specific directives. Roaming attain areas can have consequences, and this is not a quest for deep exploration. You can probe and do some tracking, but not a comprehensive exploration. It helps you get to know Natsai and fleshes out her character.

4) Harlow's Last Stand

While A Basis for Blackmail isn't combat-heavy, the Gryffindor companion's "Harlow's Last Stand" involves heated combat. Natsai sends an owl to the protagonist, asking to meet her near Manor Cape. To unlock this quest, you must be far in the game.

Harlow's Last Stand is the culmination of your adventures with Natsai in Hogwarts Legacy. You'll want to focus on Theophilus Harlow instead of the Ashwinders themselves. It's a thrilling story and a solid way to wrap up this story of justice and friendship.

3) The Centaur and the Stone

Poppy Sweeting the Hufflepuff brings a different perspective to your Hogwarts Legacy adventures. She focuses on the magical beasts and creatures in the Wizarding World. She takes players on a journey focused heavily on exploring this world, and it's an enjoyable experience.

"The Centaur and the Stone" sidequest in Hogwarts Legacy is more about puzzle-solving and is a pleasant change of pace from the many quests built around slaughtering monsters. Thus, Poppy Sweeting is an essential character - she helps players see the beauty and wonder in this world.

2) In the Shadow of Time

Sebastian Sallow's quest line involves learning some Unforgivable Curses - but only if you want to. You can avoid learning these if you so wish in Hogwarts Legacy. Once again, you explore a foreboding catacomb. There are spiders to overcome and, naturally, puzzles to take on.

It builds upon the relationship between Ominis and Sebastian as well. Ominis is a fascinating Slytherin, considering his bloodline and his backstory. This quest also unlocks the Unforgivable Curse Imperio if you wish to accept it. It also sets up the final major quest for Sallow, "In the Shadow of the Relic."

This whole quest line, while it teaches all three of the Unforgivable Curses, shows you the tragic backstory of Sebastian Sallow. His sister, Anne, was cursed by another wizard, and there seemed to be no cure. Despite that, he desperately uses the Dark Arts to free her.

1) In the Shadow of the Relic

While all three companion characters are interesting, Sebastian Sallow's story arc is the deepest and most fascinating. He's interesting for a Slytherin character in his need to use the Dark Arts for more than just evil. That said, this quest culminates in the player's ability to unlock Avada Kedavra if they wish to.

In a combat-focused quest, players will have to defeat Inferi in this quest. That said, there is also a puzzle to overcome. This quest culminates in having to defeat Sebastian's uncle Solomon. Sebastian slays him with Avada Kedavra, and this moment leads to a critical decision later on.

It's possibly the most crucial relationship side quest in Hogwarts Legacy. Toward the end of the game, you'll have to choose whether you turn in Sebastian Sallow for using the Killing Curse or refuse to turn him in. Both choices have consequences, which you can learn about here.

There are several other relationship side quests in Hogwarts Legacy, but these are just a selection of them and why they're worth doing. The stories are different and interesting, giving players emotional journeys to go on with their fellow students.

