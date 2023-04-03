5 best Rumble midlane counters in League of Legends season 13

Rumble is arguably one of the most underrated League of Legends champions in season 13. Considering how well he is doing in the current meta, he has managed to go under the radar. In everyday scenarios, he maintains a respectable 51.26% win rate in the midlane with a considerable 1.7% pickrate, as League of Legends players can expect the pickrate to go higher in the upcoming patches.

With that in mind, this article will cover the five best counters to Rumble midlane in League of Legends season 13 for players to help players perform well when against him in their future games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Annie and 4 other great Rumble midlane counter picks in League of Legends season 13

1) Ahri

Ahri's mobile kit allows her to act as a good counter for Rumble (Image via Riot Games)

The first champion on our list is Ahri, who in League of Legends season 13 is one of the greatest champions to oppose Rumble midlane. Her having a mobile kit is one of the leading causes of it.

Rumble may appear to be a simple League of Legends champion to learn, but this isn't the case because of how skill-shot-dependent his abilities are and how hard it is to control his heating mechanism. Ahri excels at taking advantage of Rumble's limitations.

Her mobile kit allows players to dodge his abilities, especially his E (Electro Harpoon), enabling him to slow opponents and shred their magic resistance. Her primary skill set as a long-range mage also makes her excellent at punishing errors and making oppressive choices from level 1.

2) Anivia

Anivia is one of the best control mages who is good at countering Rumble midlane (Image via Riot Games)

The second addition to this list is Anivia, one of the best champions to counter Rumble midlane in League of Legends season 13. Like him, she has somehow been slightly underrated, considering how strong she is this season.

Since the introduction of League of Legends season 13, Anivia was quickly the top 3 midlane champion, as items like Rod of Ages and the Archangel's Staff allowed her to cruise easily during her weakest game stage without being punished too hard.

She also performs well against Rumble since she is one of the strongest control mages in the game. However, because of her kit, she may be pretty oppressive against him right away, and her passive (Rebirth) is a savior in the few instances when one does make a mistake.

Moreover, Anivia's W (Crystallize) may secure the laning phase by thwarting opponent players' swindles and roams. She scales much harder than Rumble, can push waves equally as quickly as him, and adds much value to various team compositions, making her a superior champion overall.

3) Aurelion Sol

Aurelion Sol is still one of the best champions in the game (Image via Riot Games)

The third addition to this list is Aurelion Sol, one of the best counters to Rumble midlane in League of Legends season 13. And while some might be surprised to see him feature here after his nerf, he should indeed not be undermined at the very least as he continues to be strong.

Ever since his rework was released, Aurelion Sol has arguably been the most overpowered champion in League of Legends season 13 and the strongest scaling one.

And even though the game devs have been trying to punish him ever since by introducing nerfs, his overpowered kit design allows him to be an oppressive pick still. And frankly speaking, Rumble is not a champion who can neither punish Aurelion Sol hard enough nor impact other lanes as effectively to make him fall significantly behind in a game.

His laning phase is also made more straightforward by items like the Rod of Ages and the Archangel's Staff since they let him scale nicely and provide enough health, damage, and mana to use his entire kit.

4) Annie

Annie is still one of the best burst-damage mages in the midlane (Image via Riot Games)

The fourth addition to this list is Annie, who is still one of the best champions and an excellent counter to Rumble midlane in League of Legends season 13, as she is still an oppressive pick like Aurelion Sol, even after nerfs.

Following her buffs in League of Legends patch 13.3, the community quickly realized how overpowered her kit became as her pickrate skyrocketed, with her even appearing in numerous professional matches.

She is a solid counter to Rumble partly because of her point-and-click skills and potent burst damage, which favors her in exchanges. She also has the benefit of having CC (Crowd Control), which she can use to set up scams and punish other players for their mistakes.

5) Cassiopeia

Cassiopeia is one of the best counters to Rumble in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

This list's fifth and final entry is Cassiopeia, who is unquestionably one of the most reliable players this season and one of the most excellent Rumble counters in League of Legends season 13.

Cassiopeia is one of the few mages who can easily 1v2 in various situations thanks to her strong kit. She is also one of the few long-range mages who can provide continuous damage to match Rumble in trades while not being one on paper like Ahri, Annie, and others like they are.

Additionally, considering how well she scales, along with having a six-item power spike, there's no doubt that when played correctly, she's one of the hardest-hitting champions for which Rumble has no answer.

Especially considering how she builds Rod of Ages and Archangel's Staff like Aurelion Sol and Anivia, the early game is the only section where players have to be careful not to get over-aggressive as her mana-hungry kit can be punished considerably by Rumble in the early stages.

