5 best rune farming spots in Elden Ring before Shadow of the Erdtree

With Shadow of the Edtree close to its release date now would be the perfect time to visit some rune farming spots in Elden Ring. The DLC will come with new challenges to take on and fresh bosses to defeat. As is the case with most FromSoftware DLCs, these newer enemies will most likely be even harder to defeat than the ones in the base game.

You might even need to upgrade your character or make an entirely new build for the Elden Ring DLC, a task that requires runes. To help you prepare for Shadow of the Erdtree here are the five best rune farming spots in Elden Ring. You can use the Golden Scarab Talisman and Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot to boost the amount of runes you get.

Here are the five best rune farming spots in Elden Ring before Shadow of the Erdtree

1) Moghwyn Palace

Moghwyn Palace will give you all the runes you need (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Newftorious)

Moghwyn Palace is easily one of the best rune-farming spots in Elden Ring. You can get here pretty early in the game by completing Varre's questline. Next to the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site of Grace, you will find a whole bunch of Albinarucs just sitting idly. You can take them out to earn up to 40K runes in about a minute or two.

Alternatively, you can head towards the ledge and shoot the giant bird in front of you. Doing so will bait the bird into falling and will award you with a solid number of runes for each kill. Using these methods, you can easily make up to a million runes in a short amount of time.

2) Beastial Sanctum

Farming near Beastial Sanctum is good during the early hours of Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/SeattleStateOfMind)

If you head south from the Beastial Sanctum, you will come across a bunch of militiamen. If you go in a straight line while killing all of these enemies, you can easily earn up to 10,000 runes by the time you reach the Site of Grace next to the bridge. Once there, simply rest and repeat the process to get all the runes you want.

Each enemy drops around 1K runes so you might need to spend some time farming before you get a substantial amount of runes. However, spend about an hour in this place and it should become clear why this is one of the best rune farming spots.

3) Redmane Castle

You can stand and observe the fighting near Redmane Castle for easy runes (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Troy Monk)

This is one of the few rune-farming spots in Elden Ring that doesn't require you to actively kill enemies. If you head in the opposite direction from the Impassable Greatbridge Site of Grace, you will be able to spot a battle between knights and the beasts of Caelid. Get close enough to see the damage numbers and simply observe as the two groups of enemies rip each other apart.

With each death you will get runes, meaning you can simply observe and get rich. If you want, you can jump in and kill off any survivors from the battle to boost the number of runes you get per run.

4) Windmill Village

You can farm the dancing villagers for easy runes (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Craig Williamson)

After reaching the Altus Plateau, you can beeline to the Windmill Village, which is one of the best rune farming spots in Elden Ring. Upon arriving here, you will notice that all the villagers are celebrating; if you don't get too close to them, they won't attack you. This gives you the perfect opportunity to keep your distance and take them out swiftly for some good old rune farming.

Be careful while doing this since you don't want to aggravate the Godskin Apostle boss enemy that can be found at the top of the village.

5) Haligtree

You can get easy backstabs on enemies if you head straight from the Prayer Room Site of Grace (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Luke Lawrie)

Haligtree is one of the easiest rune-farming spots in the game. Once you get to the Prayer Room Site of Grace, keep walking straight. You will eventually come across a bunch of enemies who will all be vulnerable to backstabs. This is what makes this area one of the easiest rune-farming spots in Elden Ring.

You can simply sneak up on these enemies and keep taking them out one by one to stack up thousands of runes.

