Best Elden Ring Weapons to get before Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring boasts an incredible roster of weapons to choose from. With more than 300 unique weapons, it allows players to experiment with builds and playstyles. With Shadow of the Erdtree DLC fast approaching, more and more players are diving back into the Lands Between to prepare for the highly anticipated expansion. Players are devising new builds and characters to tackle the DLC set to be the largest that FromSoftware has developed.

We have compiled a list of five weapons you can get before heading into the Shadow of the Erdtree. These weapons are incredibly versatile and can be equipped by most characters. Without further ado, here are five great weapons found in the base game of Elden Ring that you can take into the Shadow of the Erdtree.

5 best Elden Ring weapons to get before the DLC

1) Serpentbone Blade (Katana)

The Serpentbone Blade in Elden Ring is a unique Katana with poison damage (image via FromSoftware)

When it comes to Katanas in Elden Ring, there are a few favorites to choose from. The Moonveil Katana has become a mainstay for Int/Dex builds but the Serpentbone Blade has been largely ignored by players. Obtained after completing the second task given by the Recusants in the Volcano Manor.

The Serpentbone Blade scales with Dexterity and cannot be infused with any Ashes of War. This Katana features a unique two-hit heavy attack that is incredibly potent against singular targets. The Serpentbone Blade also features Poison damage which elevates the DPS you can achieve. Easily one of the best Katanas that you can get in the game.

2) Halo Scythe (Reaper)

The Halo Scythe is a great weapon for Faith builds (image via FromSoftware)

Reapers are not as popular as the other weapon types but they still pack a punch. Reapers or Scythes in Elden Ring have reach and provide players an alternative option to Spears. Reaper builds can also be incredibly potent in both PvP and PvE settings making them viable for most scenarios.

The Halo Scythe is one of the primary weapons of the Cleanrot Knights of the Haligtree and can be obtained from Scythe-wielding knights found in the Haligtree. This weapon can be tricky to farm as the drop rate is low but with the right stats invested into Arcane, you will be wielding the Halo Scythe in no time.

3) Knight's Greatsword (Greatsword)

The Knight's Greatsword has great aesthetic appeal (image via FromSoftware)

The Knight's Greatsword is arguably one of the best-looking weapons in the game. It even comes with a scabbard that goes well with most armor sets. The Knight's Greatsword can be infused with Ashes of War and used by most builds.

The Knight's Greatsword can be found across the Lands Between and is obtained by farming the knights that wield them. The early game also gives you a great opportunity to farm these weapons in the form of Godrick Knights that are scattered throughout Limgrave.

4) Hand Ballista (Ballista)

The Hand Ballista provides a powerful ranged option in Elden Ring (image via FromSoftware)

Among the two Ballistas available in Elden Ring, the Hand Ballista packs explosive power. Found in the Forest Lookout Tower on the Southern edge of the Weeping Peninsula, the Hand Ballista is a formidable ranged weapon capable of dealing great damage from a considerable distance.

The Hand Ballista can be equipped with Ballista Bolts and other Elemental Greatbolts. While the player can only carry 20 of these ammunition types at a given time, they can be used to snipe far away enemies or deal damage to bosses after successfully gaining a distance advantage.

5) Hoslow's Petal Whip (Whip)

"The tale of House Hoslow is told in blood" - Diallos Hoslow (image via FromSoftware)

Whips are some of the most underrated weapon types in the game. There are a total of six different whips found in the Lands Between with the Hoslow's Petal Whip being the most unique of them all.

The Hoslow's Petal Whip can be obtained by defeating Juno Hoslow as part of the Volcano Manor questline. For players who wish to dual-wield the weapons, another can be obtained by completing Diallo Hoslow's questline in Jarburg. The Hoslow's Petal Whip scales with Arcane and with its roll-catching ability, it can be a great tool to use in PvP.

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC releases on June 21, 2024. For more information on the upcoming Elden Ring expansion, check out the articles linked below.

