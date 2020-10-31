Minecraft is an open-world sandbox game which allows the players to construct various structures and build tools. Minecraft is famous for its pixelated block-like characters.

One of the best things about Minecraft is that it is available on several gaming platforms. So, if you are in search of sandbox games like Minecraft you can take a look at the list given below.

5 best sandbox games like Minecraft for Android devices

These are five of the best sandbox games like Minecraft that you can play on your Android device:

1. London Craft: Crafting and Building Exploration

This game gives you the opportunity to not just live, but construct various structures in the city of London. This title is also a sandbox game like Minecraft, which has block-like characters.

You can ride cars and hop on trains to explore the city of London. If you get bored of building structures and want to try something new, you can indulge in some romantic time by the river Thames.

2. Survival On Mars 3D

This title is also a sandbox game with building elements like Minecraft. As you can already guess from the name, this game revolves around survival on the planet, Mars.

The game will provide you with ample tools and equipment, all of which you will have to utilize in order to build structures. The cool upgrades make sure that the game remains enjoyable for durations.

3. Terra Craft: Build Your Dream Block World

Terra Craft will remind you of Minecraft.as it is also an open-world sandbox block craft game. This title will allow you to build cube buildings by offering over 50 types of blocks.

If you are interested in customizing your character, you can do so, with the various skins available in this game. This title has a rating of 4.1 on Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free.

4. The Blockheads

This 2D, side-scrolling sandbox game will surely remind you of Minecraft as it features pixelated block-like characters. This game does not have high-device requirements and only will only take up 100 MB of storage space.

The Blockheads will give you the option to play either a single player mode offline, or to enjoy it online with your friends. The major themes of this title are exploration and survival.

5. Dude Theft Wars: Open World Sandbox Simulator BETA

This title is very different from the other titles in this list as it revolves around action and crime. The pixelated graphics and the characters of this game though will certainly remind you of Minecraft.

You can live your life filled with crazy missions in this sandbox game. You should go ahead and download this title, as it has a good rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

