5 best seeds for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Minecraft Bedrock Edition is designed for those using Android or iOS phones/tablets as well as consoles such as Xbox or PlayStation. This version, though considered secondary to the original Java Edition, has a few unique features that have their benefits.

For one, the Minecraft Bedrock Edition allows cross-play amongst all the devices, and thus, is preferable if you have gamer friends who play on different mediums.

When it comes to finding the perfect seeds, Minecraft Bedrock Edition has its own set that allows you to generate fantastic worlds, with distinct biomes and resources. In this article, we have compiled some of the latest seeds to try out.

Some of the best seeds for Minecraft Bedrock Edition this month

1) Abandoned Village

Whichever variant of Minecraft you are playing, survival mode is an absolute basic but fun kind of gameplay to enjoy! And this Minecraft Bedrock Edition seed is perfect for that.

You spawn in a world where you can easily find a massive abandoned village at the coordinates -300, 2500. This town has plenty of resources to loot and is right next to a mushroom biome!

Seed Code: -1947947324

2) Ravine and Ruined Nether Portal

The world that you’ll generate using this particular Minecraft Bedrock Edition seed contains plenty of unique locations to explore.

Ranging from a vast ravine with a bucket load of ores to mine, as well as other great structures such as a ruined Nether Portal and a shipwreck, all quite close to each other, this seed is great for any adventurer.

Seed Code: -1813740965

3) Diamonds in a Ravine

Give a Minecraft player a bunch of diamonds, and he’d be the most excited he could ever be. In this Minecraft Bedrock Edition seed, you’ll spawn close to an abandoned village, with enough resources to get you started.

Nearby is a ravine that should be explored at length since there are more than ten pieces of diamonds divided into 2 or 3 veins.

Seed Code: 2020

4) River Merge

This Minecraft Bedrock Edition seed is perfect if you want to have a bit of creative fun! So, if you’re looking for the ideal setting for your new elaborate base or even a city, then you’ve come to the right place.

Consisting of various biomes through which rivers are passing and meeting at one central confluence, this world is stunning and can be the new home to your creative gameplay.

Seed Code: -303186069

5) Mushroom Biome and Spruce Village

Mushroom biomes are exceptionally rare in Minecraft. Thus, this Minecraft Bedrock Edition seed, since it spawns you pretty close to one, is an excellent pick.

Additionally, the mushroom biome is right next to a spruce village, with great loot for players as well as more spruce trees than you can use for building your very own survival base. We all know spruce is one of the best woods to use for construction!

Seed Code: 1858497835