5 best Sentinel skins in Apex Legends for 2024

Snipers in Apex Legends always seek the best Sentinel skins. This Rifle debuted during Season 4 with the Synthetic Nightmare, Revenant. Fans appreciate its hard-hitting nature and consistent damage output. The Sentinel can be amped up using a Shield Cell, increasing its damage by 20% for 120 seconds.

Since this Sniper Rifle has been in the game for quite some time, the developers at Respawn Entertainment have provided it with many skins. This article lists the five best Sentinel skins you can use in 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

5 best Sentinel skins that Apex Legends players should use in 2024

1) Beastial Instinct

Beastial Instinct Sentinel skin (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Beastial Instinct Legendary Skin was first released as a part of the Genesis Collection Event during Season 9. The cosmetic was also featured in a bundle twice in the Apex shop, in March and April 2022, for 2150 and 2500 Apex Coins, respectively.

Beastial Instinct stands out from the other Sentinel skins available in Apex Legends simply because of its unique design and vivid aesthetic. We expect this skin to appear in the Apex Legends item store in 2024 and will likely be sold for 1800 Apex Coins as a standalone item.

2) Ethereal Expectations

Ethereal Expectations Sentinel skin (Image via Electronic Arts)

Ethereal Expectations is proclaimed as one of the best Sentinel skins released in Apex Legends. This Legendary cosmetic debuted with the Evolution Collection Event in 2021. Later, it appeared in the shop during the Awakening Collection Event as part of a bundle that cost 2500 Apex Coins and contained a Wraith skin.

This Legendary Sentinel skin costs 1800 Apex Coins as a standalone cosmetic; interested players should keep an eye on the store, as it may become available soon.

3) Roll Cage

Roll Cage Sentinel skin (Image via Electronic Arts)

Roll Cage is one of the best Sentinel skins for the Legendary rarity. The skin was released as a part of the Season 6 Boosted battle pass. Simply purchasing the battle pass will allow players to acquire the Roll Cage skin in Apex Legends.

The way Roll Cage is coated in a lemon-yellow hue highlights its subtle side, making it one of the most popular skins among Sentinel players. Those intending to add this cosmetic to their inventory should keep an eye on the in-game store, as it may return as a recolor in upcoming months.

4) Rules of Engagement

Rules of Engagement Sentinel skin (Image via Electronic Arts)

Rules of Engagement is ideal for players who are fond of dark colors. The black and dark green combination emanates a mysterious aesthetic, making it one of the best Sentinel skins and a popular choice among players. The skin was introduced as a part of the Neon Network Collection Event in July 2023. The skin boasts black and vivid green, making it visually appealing to everyone.

Rules of Engagement Sentinel costs 1800 Apex Coins as a standalone skin. It will reportedly surface in the official store in the upcoming months.

5) Outreacher 04

Outreacher 04 Sentinel skin (Image via Electronic Arts)

Outreacher 04, one of the best Sentinel skins, features black and yellow, with a sleek shape, making it flawless. This skin was released as a part of the Doppelganger Collection Event during Season 18 in October 2023.

Outreacher 04 overhauls the base model of Sentinel, giving it a futuristic look. It also modifies the default iron-sight, providing players with a cleaner reticle.

Players are required to pay 1800 Apex Coins to obtain this skin. After the Collection Event ended, the Legendary skin didn’t appear in the Apex Legends store. However, we speculate this skin will appear in the upcoming months.

