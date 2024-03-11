Players battling for glory in the arena of Storm Point sometimes wonder what the best Controller class legends for this map are. These controller Legends play a pivotal role in any Apex team composition. With the release of the long-awaited Season 20 of Apex Legends, players have witnessed a drastic shift in the usual meta.

While some Legends remain on the top of the chain due to their usability across the maps, some fade into obscurity due to their pick rate and low-key abilities. Thus, the players from the Apex community find it difficult to pick the appropriate Controller Legend in some maps.

We’ve made a tier list for the best Controller class Legends for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20, considering the current meta.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best Controller class Legends tier list for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20

Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends features four Controller class Legends. Hence, we’ve distributed the Legends into different tiers based on parameters like viability across the map and contribution between the team.

S tier

A tier

B tier

The S tier represents the best Controller class Legend, while B represents the worst Controller Legend for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20.

S tier

1) Caustic

Caustic in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Caustic is one of the very few Legends that have been added during the early access of Apex Legends. He mostly excels in close-range battles by taking full advantage of the map dynamics. In an arena like Storm Point, his Nox Gas Trap and Nox vision come in handy, giving him an upper hand while battling the adversaries in his vicinity.

Additionally, Caustic’s ultimate, Nox Gas Grenade, can force out enemies from a particular area, providing a tactical advantage in an intense team fight. Hence, mastering this toxic trapper will add depth to your competitive grind. These abilities are why we put him in the top tier of the best Controller class Legends for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20.

A tier

1) Wattson

Wattson (image via Electronic Arts)

Coming out on top of our A tier of the best Controller class Legends for Storm Point in Apex Legends is the community’s very own Static Defender, Wattson. Her Perimeter Security proves to be one of the best abilities for a map like Storm Point. Upon entering the multi-story buildings of Storm Point, those electrical fences ensure that no enemy team can flank them and catch them by surprise.

Additionally, Wattson’s passive provides her a tactical advantage compared to other Legends since it lets her regen shield every two seconds. Meanwhile, her Interception Pylon is a game-changer as it can destroy all the upcoming projectiles inside a small vicinity. Judging by Storm Point’s map dynamics, it could be an end-game ability.

2) Catalyst

Catalyst (Image via Electronic Arts)

Concluding the A tier of our best Controller class Legends for Storm Point in Apex Legends is Catalyst. Following the advent of this defensive conjurer in the 15th chapter of the Battle Royale, her unique approaches toward several team fights have caught the community by storm. Her Piercing Spikes can be a real menace during close-to-mid-range fights in the Storm Point’s arena.

Furthermore, Catalyst’s ability to barricade and reconstruct doors is helpful while holding numerous buildings inside Storm Point. On the other hand, her Dark Veil can be used while taking both offensive and defensive approaches in-game. As her ferrofluid wall blinds enemies for a couple of seconds, her team can decide whether to rush in for the fight or fall back behind enemy lines.

B tier

1) Rampart

Rampart (Image via Electronic Arts)

Despite having diverse skills in her kit, Rampart is one of the less-picked Legends for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20. She has an Amped cover that is usually not very supportive during high-octane close-range fights in the greenery of Storm Point. However, players controlling the high grounds and wishing to take long-range fights can benefit from the 20% damage boost via that shield.

Moreover, Rampart's Modded Loader can’t bring much to the table since there are very few LMG and Minigun connoisseurs in the game. However, besides having these low-key abilities, the Mobile Minigun comes in handy whenever there's an ammo shortage. Hence, seeing how her pick rates were affected due to her less useful abilities throughout numerous seasons, we've put her in the B tier of the best Controller class Legends.

