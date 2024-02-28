5 best Legends for Storm Point in Apex Legends Ranked Season 20

There are a plethora of characters in Apex Legends Season 20 that you can use for the Storm Point map, but it’s hard to pick the best one for your playstyle. Introduced in Apex Legends Season 12, the Storm Point map features a lush tropical island with diverse biomes. It encourages both close-range and long-range combat.

This article lists five of the best characters suitable for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 amazing Legends to use on Storm Point during Apex Legends Ranked Season 20

1) Horizon

Horizon (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Horizon's versatility makes her a great pick on all Apex Legends maps, including Storm Point. Her tactical ability, Gravity Lift, creates a powerful updraft that launches players and enemies into the air, allowing for strategic positioning and ambushes. Meanwhile, her passive ability, Spacewalk, reduces the impact of falling, making her more agile and mobile on the map.

Overall, Horizon adds an exciting dynamic to Apex Legends with gravity-based abilities that make her a perfect pick for Storm Point.

2) Bloodhound

Bloodhound (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Bloodhound is the best tracking Legend for Storm Point in the current meta. Their versatility comes in handy on both the defensive and offensive sides of the map. Their tactical ability, Eye of the Allfather, allows them to briefly reveal hidden enemies, traps, and clues nearby.

Bloodhound’s Ultimate ability, Beast of the Hunt, enhances their senses, highlighting enemies in red and granting increased speed and agility for a short duration. This heightened awareness is crucial in Storm Point's unpredictable landscape, allowing the Legend and their team to navigate encounters with confidence.

3) Conduit

Conduit (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Conduit is a support Legend who can help her teammates by providing temporary healing and quickly resetting when enemies attack. Her tactical ability, Power Surge, provides a defensive shield for her teammates and herself while in danger. This ability is useful in Storm Point's open areas and can disrupt enemy movements or force them out of cover.

Conduit’s Ultimate ability, Energy Barricade, creates an electrified field that damages and slows down enemies who pass through it. Additionally, the Legend has passive abilities that grant her increased speed when moving toward allies and faster shield recharge while using ultimate acceleration.

4) Caustic

Caustic (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Caustic is a defensive Legend, excelling at area denial and controlling the battlefield. His tactical ability, Nox Gas Trap, allows him to deploy a toxic gas that activates when enemies are nearby, causing damage and impairing vision. Meanwhile, his Ultimate ability, Nox Gas Grenade, releases a large cloud of toxic gas over a wider area, inflicting damage over time and causing disorientation.

Caustic's actions and demeanor make him a sinister and unpredictable figure, which is great when it comes to confusing enemies in Storm Point.

5) Bangalore

Bangalore (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Bangalore is the perfect Legend for clearing out tight angles in Storm Point. Her tactical ability, Smoke Launcher, allows her to deploy smokes that block enemies' vision, providing cover for herself and her teammates.

Additionally, her Ultimate ability, Rolling Thunder, calls in an artillery strike that blankets a wide area in explosions, dealing damage and slowing down enemies caught in its radius. This ability is particularly effective for flushing out opponents from entrenched positions or disrupting enemy movements during engagements.

Note: This list is subject to change due to updates and shifts in the game's meta.

