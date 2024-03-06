In the ever-evolving Apex Legends Season 20, the best Support class Legends play a crucial role in aiding their team with healing, defensive abilities, and utility. These Legends have abilities focused on healing, reviving, shielding, and providing the team with a strategic advantage. As there are six Support Class Legends in Apex Legends Season 20, it is common for players to be confused about which legend to pick for Storm Point.

Hence, this article will determine the best Support Class Legends for Strom Point in Apex Legends Season 20 with a tier list.

Best Support class tier list for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20

Tier list of best Support class in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via Tiermaker)

Apex Legends Season 20 consists of 25 Legends, divided into four Classes: Assault, Skirmisher, Support, and Controller. The best Support class Legends are ranked based on five tiers: S, A, B, and C, with S being the highest and C being the lowest.

S tier

The best Support class Legends in this tier are the top picks that consistently dominate the virtual battlefield and significantly impact the outcome of matches. These Legends possess a combination of exceptional abilities, versatility, and collaboration with various team compositions, making them highly sought after by players aiming for victory.

In the best Support Class tier list, the S tier Legend is

Conduit

Conduit (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Conduit was introduced in Apex Legends Season 19. This Support Legend possesses abilities designed to aid her teammates during gameplay. Her tactical ability, Power Surge, can create a defensive shield around her and her allies, providing a temporary respite from enemy attacks. This skill is particularly advantageous in maps like Strom Point in Apex Legends Season 20, where it can disrupt enemy movements and force them out of cover.

Conduit's Ultimate ability, Energy Barricade, creates an electrified field that can slow down and damage enemies who come into contact with it. In addition, her passives grant her increased speed while moving toward allies and faster shield recharge while using ultimate acceleration. Overall, Conduit's skills can provide significant strategic advantages in Apex Legends gameplay.

A tier

The A-tier Legends are highly versatile and effective characters that consistently perform well in various situations. While they may not have the same level of dominance as S-tier Legends, those in the A tier are still incredibly strong picks that can contribute significantly to their team’s success.

In the best Support Class tier list, the A-tier comprises

Mirage

Lifeline

Mirage (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Mirage is one of the best Support class Legends if players use his ability appropriately. His tactical ability, Psyche Out, involves the deployment of a holographic decoy that can distract enemies and provide cover, making it a versatile tool for both defensive and offensive play.

On the other hand, his Ultimate ability, Vanishing Act, allows him to cloak himself and deploy a team of decoys, enabling him and his teammates to reposition or flank enemies unnoticed. This ability is particularly effective in Apex Legends Season 20's Storm Point, where it can be used to initiate engagements and evade dangerous situations.

Lifeline

Lifeline (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Lifeline is a vital support Legend in Apex Legends Season 20, renowned for her unparalleled medical expertise. As a combat medic, she specializes in providing critical support to her teammates during intense battles on Storm Point. Her tactical ability, D.O.C. Heal Drone, deploys a hovering drone that automatically heals nearby teammates over time, letting them quickly recover from damages in the map.

This ability is important for keeping the teammates ready for the next engagement, making her an ideal Legend for Storm Point. Additionally, Lifeline possesses the unique ability to revive downed teammates faster while protected by a personal shield. This tactical advantage lets her safely revive allies amid combat, turning the tide of battle.

B tier

The Legends in the B-tier are not considered top-tier or meta-defining, but they still have their strengths and can be viable choices in certain situations or team compositions.

In the best Support class tier list, the B-tier Legends are

Gibby

Loba

Gibby

Gibby (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Gibby is known for his tank and team support capabilities. His large hitbox may make him an easier target, but his ability compensates for it with defensive prowess and team utility. One of his signature abilities is his Gun Shield, which is highly useful for Strom Point and deploys when he aims down sights, providing him extra protection against incoming fire. His tactical ability, Dome of Protection, deploys a shield dome that blocks all incoming and outgoing projectiles.

His Ultimate ability calls in a Defensive Bombardment, unleashing a barrage of mortar strikes on a designated area. This ability can be useful for Strom Point to flush out enemies from cover or defensively to deter enemy advances or zone out opponents during rotations.

Loba

Loba (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Loba belongs to the Support class Legends in Apex Legends Season 20. Loba's tactical ability is Burglar’s Best Fiend, which enables her to throw a Jump Drive Bracelet and teleport to its location, providing her with the agility to change position swiftly, evade danger, and catch her enemies off guard.

Furthermore, her Ultimate ability, Black Market Boutique, allows her to deploy a device that grants her squad access to nearby loot, making her a valuable ally in maps like Storm Point. The device's inventory can be used by teammates to select and take items, establishing Loba as one of the most effective support Legends for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20.

C-tier

The Legends in the C-tier are considered less viable or less frequently chosen compared to others due to less impactful abilities, situations effectiveness, or difficulty in mastering their play style.

In the best Support class tier list, the C-tier legend is

Newcastle

Newcastle (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Newcastle possesses several abilities that can be utilized to gain an advantage in combat situations. His shield is a powerful asset that can be deployed to safeguard himself and his team members, effectively blocking enemy attacks and preventing third-party interference on Storm Point’s battlefield. Additionally, he can revive his teammates while being shielded, adding a layer of protection during critical moments.

His ultimate ability is particularly noteworthy, allowing him to quickly travel to a teammate's location and erect electrical barriers that can shield his team as well as harm enemy forces. Although Newcastle may not be seen as a top-tier pick in Storm Point, his unique abilities can be extremely valuable in certain situations.

