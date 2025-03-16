5 best Shotguns in Escape from Tarkov (Patch 0.16)

Shotguns in Escape from Tarkov are great for catching adversaries off guard. Other than for completing various quests, players do not use guns from this category a lot. However, they are much more effective in various CQB scenarios than most weapons and can deal a hefty chunk of damage with each bullet.

In this article, we have listed five Shotguns in Escape from Tarkov that you should consider using during Patch 0.16.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

5 Shotguns in Escape from Tarkov that you should consider using in Patch 0.16

1) AA-12 Gen 2

AA-12 Gen 2 in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battllestate Games)

The AA-12 Gen 2 is one of the newer Shotguns in Escape from Tarkov and was introduced during Patch 0.15. Like its predecessor (Gen 1), this gun never malfunctions, meaning it won’t stop shooting regardless of how many bullets you have already fired.

Since it is capable of firing 12/70 caliber shotgun shells, you can use Flechette to eliminate adversaries in an instant. Moreover, the AA-12 has access to drum magazines, which, paired with Flechette, makes the weapon unstoppable.

2) Saiga-12K FA

Saiga-12K FA is one of the best full auto Shotguns in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battllestate Games)

Besides the AA-12, the Saiga-12K FA is one of the Shotguns in Escape from Tarkov capable of utilizing a drum magazine. Since both weapons use the same caliber ammunition, the 12K FA is compatible with the Magnum Buckshot, Flechette, and Piranha shells.

Moreover, unlike the AA-12, the Saiga-12K FA shoots much faster at 450 RPM (rounds per minute), which is exceptionally high for a Shotgun. You are guaranteed to win every fight when using this weapon in CQB scenarios.

3) MP-153

MP-153 is one of the best 12ga Shotguns in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battllestate Games)

The MP-153 is one of the best Shotguns in Escape from Tarkov from the MP family. It is capable of securing eliminations from a decent range due to the increased muzzle velocity offered by its smoothbore barrel.

While you can purchase the MP-153 from Jaeger after reaching his Trader Loyalty Level 2, you only unlock high-tier Shotgun shells like Flechette when you get to the aforementioned trader’s LL to 3. Hence, you might have to stick to using the Piranha in the meantime, or you can just buy better shells from the flea market.

4) MP-18

MP-18 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battllestate Games)

The MP-18 is a single-shot rifle that uses 7.62x54mmR ammunition. Although this caliber is typically used by sniper rifles, the MP-18 still classifies as a Shotgun. Acquiring the weapon is easy, as it can simply be purchased from Jaeger. Since it is a part of the trader’s LL 1 collection, all you have to do is unlock him by completing the “Introduction” task.

As the weapon is single-shot, you have to reload after firing a bullet. If you like keeping your distance and playing slow to secure eliminations, the MP-18 is the Shotgun you should use.

5) KS-23M

KS-23M (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battllestate Games)

The KS-23M is a unique Shotgun in Escape from Tarkov. Unlike most weapons from this category, this one utilizes the 23x75mmR caliber, which features normal buckshot and slug rounds. On top of that, the gun can fire the Zvezda flashbang shots that can blind anyone.

Because of that, players mostly use the KS-23M to complete a mission that requires them to eliminate hostile PMCs when they are blinded/flashed. The weapon can only be acquired via some barters from Prapor, as it can’t be listed on the flea market.

