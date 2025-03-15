5 best Sidearms in Escape from Tarkov (Patch 0.16)

Sidearms in Escape from Tarkov are exceptionally reliable. As secondary weapons, you can depend on them whenever you load into a raid with a sniper rifle or any semi-automatic weapon. Since this extraction shooter title features a number of pistols, you may wonder which ones are effective against hostile PMCs.

We list of the best five Sidearms in Escape from Tarkov you can use in Patch 0.16.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

5 Sidearms in Escape from Tarkov you must use in Patch 0.16

1) Desert Eagle

Desert Eagle in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

The Desert Eagle is one of the most potent Sidearms in Escape from Tarkov. Featuring the .50 AE (Action Express) caliber, the firearm can quickly secure eliminations in every scenario. It's extremely powerful and can be acquired from Jaeger through barters. Besides bartering, you can purchase it from the flea market, which is a much cheaper option.

The Desert Eagle is exceptionally strong but features an absurd amount of recoil; however, that's compensated with high damage.

2) FN 5-7

FN 5-7 is one of the best Sidearms in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

The FN 5-7 can hold and fire 5.7 x 28 mm FN rounds that are also used by the P90, one of the strongest SMGs in this extraction shooter title. While some strong 5.7 x 28 mm FN bullets are quest-locked, some can easily be acquired by leveling certain Traders up.

Since the FN 5-7 is inexpensive and can be equipped with a sight, you can easily hit headshots to secure eliminations.

3) Glock 18C

Glock 18C is one of the best 9 x 19 mm Sidearms in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

If you're a fan of the 9 x 19 mm Parabellum caliber and like using full-auto weapons, the Glock 18C is the perfect sidearm. Since it uses 9 x 19 mm Parabellum ammunition, the gun can use AP 6.3 ammo, a strong bullet of this caliber. However, to unlock the aforementioned ammo, you have to level up Peacekeper’s Loyalty Level to 3.

Depending on how many quests you can get from Peacekeeper, you can easily upgrade his Trader Level to 3 quite early in the wipe. But if you want the best, you should get “PBP gzh” ammunition from Prapor Loyalty Level 4. If you pair PBP gzh with the 50-round drum magazine, this sidearm can easily eliminate multiple PMCs.

4) M45A1

M45A1 in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

The M45A1 is one of the .45 ACP Sidearms in Escape from Tarkov. Unlike its predecessor, the M1911, this gun features low recoil while packing the same amount of power in each shot. You can use .45 ACP AP bullets with the M45A1 to secure headshots. Since the aforementioned bullet has high armor penetration, it will still deal a decent amount of damage even if you hit the adversary in the thorax.

You can also use the .45 ACP RIP ammo as it has exceptionally high flesh damage. If you aim at anywhere where the opponent isn't wearing armor, the weapon can eliminate them in an instant.

5) RSh-12

RSh-12 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

The RSh-12 is a unique Sidearms in Escape from Tarkov. It uses 12.7 x 55 mm caliber, which is commonly used by rifles. While there aren't many ammo variants for this caliber, most of them are exceptionally powerful, especially the PS12B from Prapor Loyalty Level 4.

Since the aforementioned bullet can easily pierce high-tier armor, it can one-shot hostile PMCs. Moreover, you can heavily customize the weapon and attach a rifle scope to it.

