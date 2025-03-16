5 best Sniper Rifles in Escape from Tarkov (Patch 0.16)

Getting eliminations with Sniper Rifles in Escape from Tarkov can be quite satisfying. The weapons from this category can utilize ammunition of several calibers. If you get bored of using ARs, SMGs, or even DMRs and running around various maps, snipers are the best way to relax. As there are numerous snipers to choose from, you might wonder which one you should build and use in Patch 0.16.

This article lists five Sniper Rifles in Escape from Tarkov that you should consider using in Patch 0.16.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

5 Sniper Rifles in Escape from Tarkov that you should be using in Patch 0.16

1) AXMC

AXMC in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battllestate Games)

The AXMC is one of the most powerful Sniper Rifles in Escape from Tarkov, and it utilizes the .338 Lapua Magnum ammunition. The gun is quite popular among players due to it being capable of eliminating adversaries with one bullet to the thorax. However, you have to use the right bullet in order to secure a one-shot-kill.

Since the AXMC cannot be listed on the flea market, you must unlock it by completing the “Hunting Trip” task from Jaeger. However, note that the gun can only be unlocked by those who have reached Trader Loyalty Level 4 with him.

2) DVL-10

DVL-10 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battllestate Games)

The DVL-10 is one of the most popular Sniper Rifles in Escape from Tarkov. Unlike most snipers, this weapon is a little unique, as you have to swap the barrel out to suppress the gun. Due to the suppressor being built into the barrel, the gun is quite light compared to others on this list.

Since the DVL-10 utilizes 7.62x51mm ammunition, you can use bullets like M61, M62 Tracer Rounds, or even M80. If you want to use this weapon, the best and easiest way to get your hands on one is to purchase it from the flea market.

3) TRG M10

TRG M10 in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battllestate Games)

The TRG M10 is one of the new Sniper Rifles in Escape from Tarkov. The weapon was introduced to players along with Patch 0.16 and uses the same ammunition as the AXMC, .338 Lapua Magnum. While the M10 is on par with the aforementioned sniper, getting your hands on it can be a little difficult as it is locked behind a challenging quest, “Connections Up North”. To complete it, you have to kill 50 hostile PMCs with thermal- or night-vision-scope-attached snipers.

Since the TRG M10 uses .338 Lapua Magnum bullets, it can easily penetrate high-tier armor plates.

4) M700

M700 in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battllestate Games)

The M700 is one of the best entry-level Sniper Rifles in Escape from Tarkov. Like the DVL-10, this one also uses 7.62x51mm ammo. While the stock preset works perfectly, you can change the weapon’s body for better ergonomics.

Depending on what map you want to go to, you can equip 30mm rifle scopes or 34mm sniper scopes on the M700. Since this weapon can be unlocked quite early in the wipe from Peacekeeper, it is the best gun for all sniper-related missions in the game.

5) SV-98

SV-98 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battllestate Games)

Like the M700, the SV-98 is another entry-level Bolt-Action Rifle. Utilizing the 7.62x54mmR caliber, the weapon can fire extremely powerful bullets such as BS, BT, PS, SNB, and more. If you get bored of most Sniper Rifles in Escape from Tarkov, this firearm is an excellent option.

Although you can change the SV-98’s body, the weapon can be a little heavy for most players. To unlock this Sniper Rifle, all you have to do is complete one of Prapor’s quests, “The Punisher Part 1”.

