5 best Spider-Man games where you can play as Venom, ranked

Spider-Man is one of the most well-known characters in modern entertainment. The superhero has appeared in several video games and has many titles that allow players to enjoy his web-slinging journey. To make these escapades more exciting, supervillains are necessary, and the character has faced his share of terrifying foes over the years.

Spider-Man's 'rogues' gallery is considered one of the best. Among all the menaces the superhero faces, Venom is arguably the most popular. This article lists five games where you can play as the black Symbiote.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Ranking Spider-Man games where you can play as Venom

5) Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety

This game can be played by two players (Image via Sega)

Separation Anxiety closely follows the events of the Venom: Lethal Protector comic series. The game is a direct sequel to Maximum Carnage and was released for the SNES, PC, and Sega Genesis Console.

Separation Anxiety is quite dated, much like its predecessor, and the repetitive battles with a lack of variety really hold it back. However, if you appreciate retro video games with an arcade feel, you will surely like the title.

4) Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage

The game featured many characters from the Marvel Universe (Image via Sega)

Maximum Carnage is a side-scrolling beat-em-up game that follows the story of the comic series of the same name. The plot sees Peter Parker forming an uneasy alliance with his long-time nemesis, Eddie Brock or Venom, to stop Carnage. The title also features many characters from the Marvel comics, but they are not playable.

Maximum Carnage is not ranked higher on this list because it is largely outdated. However, if you are a fan of retro-2D games and especially Spidey, the game is a worthwhile experience.

3) Marvel: Ultimate Alliance

The black Symbiote is one of the playable characters in this game (Image via Activision)

Ultimate Alliance is hailed by many players as one of the best games set in the Marvel Universe. Raven Software made this RPG, and despite it not being a Spider-Man game strictly, the web-slinging superhero still plays an integral role in the story.

Venom is one of the playable characters in Ultimate Alliance. The game's dated graphics and gameplay hold it back. However, this title is worth experiencing if you love Marvel Comics and related content.

2) Ultimate Spider-Man

This game had one of the most unique art styles (Image via Activision)

One of the biggest reasons behind the high sales numbers of Ultimate Spider-Man was Venom. The game's campaign provided a split perspective that saw players switching between Peter Parker and the black Symbiote as they battled across a comic-styled New York City.

Ultimate Spider-Man remains one of the most unique games among many comic book-based titles. It is still relevant today despite its age, thanks to its compelling plot based on one of the most well-known escapades of the web-shooting superhero.

1) Spider-Man: Friend or Foe

One of the most underappreciated video games, Friend or Foe, features numerous villains. Many people wanted a piece of the Sam Raimi movie trilogy's enormous success. As a result, developer Beenox based many of the villains and the web-head himself on characters from the films.

This side-scrolling beat-em-up platformer sees the titular hero teaming up with many villains to stop the evil plans of Mysterio, and Venom is one of them.

Friend or Foe tells an exciting story and has a fun gameplay loop. It is simple in design and can easily provide a few hours of fun. The title is massively underrated and deserves more love and appreciation.

You can also play as Venom, albeit for a short while, in the latest Marvel's Spider-Man 2.