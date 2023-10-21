How old is Peter Parker in Spider-Man 2?

Insomniac Games has produced some of the best Spiderman games in the industry, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is no different. The title features tons of new content, including new missions, side activities, and mechanics. It takes you back to New York City, but this time, you get to use not just one but two heroes to save the day.

The ability to switch between two protagonists — Peter Parker and Miles Morales — is a unique feature of the series' third installation. The two characters each had their own games in the past few years, and their collaboration is a thing fans are happy about.

Peter Parker's age in Spider-Man 2

Peter Parker is 25 years old in the latest game (Image via Insomniac Games)

Spiderman has always been relatively young compared to other heroes in the Marvel Universe. In this game, Peter Parker is now 25 years old with a degree in biophysics. He is living in Queens with Mary Jane after losing his aunt to a toxic gas caused by his own ex-mentor, Dr. Octavius. Her girlfriend, Mary Jane, is living her dream as one of the best journalists in the city.

New Miles Morales look in the game (Image via Insomniac Games)

Meanwhile, the other hero of New York is a lot younger than Peter Parker. At 17 years old, Miles Morales finds himself juggling academics and web-slinging through the city's buildings. Throughout the game, he can be seen studying at Brooklyn Visions Academy while applying for college.

The first title in the series, Marvel's Spiderman, was released in 2018. This was followed by Miles' own spin-off in 2020 in a game called Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It was reported that the latest installment was set a year after the spin-off.

Both the heroes of New York City are relatively young and have a lot of things on their hands. Fans now have access to various skills and abilities, thanks to the new switch feature.

Key features of Spider-Man 2

The game features two playable heroes (Image via Insomniac Games)

Spider-Man 2 has a lot of new content for you to look forward to. Here's a list of the game's main features:

Two playable heroes: You can switch between two Spiderman heroes, Miles Morales and Peter Parker. Simply swipe left on the touchpad and hold the square button to do so.

You can switch between two Spiderman heroes, Miles Morales and Peter Parker. Simply swipe left on the touchpad and hold the square button to do so. Web wings: Web wings have now been added to the game, which claims to improve traversal.

Web wings have now been added to the game, which claims to improve traversal. 60+ suits: The game features over 60 suits to choose from. Some suits even grant the characters additional abilities and attack types.

The game features over 60 suits to choose from. Some suits even grant the characters additional abilities and attack types. Open-world: New York City is a massive world that can be explored in-game with more environment types.

New York City is a massive world that can be explored in-game with more environment types. New story: The title features a fresh story where Venom and Kraven are the main antagonists.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally out exclusively on PS5. Fans can get their hands on the game by buying either the Standard or Digital Deluxe version.