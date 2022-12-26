5 best Super Troops in Clash of Clans and how to get them

The developers of Clash of Clans manage to keep things fresh by constantly providing more room for innovation in battle strategies by introducing new troops and spells. Super Troops were the last significant addition of this kind to the game, and their continued prevalence in the game's meta nearly a year after their release is a testament to their great in-game value.

This article includes a list of the best Super Troops in the game regarding overall skill and price-to-performance ratio.

Best Super Troops in Clash of Clans (December 2022)

This list is arranged in no particular order as the value a specific troop can deliver in Clash of Clans heavily depends on the attack strategy used and the individual playstyle.

1) Super Witch

House of Clashers @HouseofClashers #CoC #SneakPeek Sneak Peek: Super Witch! This Super Troop uses 40 Housing Spaces, up from 12. Instead of spawning Skeletons, she spawns a single HUGE and powerful Skeleton, the Big Boy. Crazy stuff for a crazy amount of space! #ClashofClans Sneak Peek: Super Witch! This Super Troop uses 40 Housing Spaces, up from 12. Instead of spawning Skeletons, she spawns a single HUGE and powerful Skeleton, the Big Boy. Crazy stuff for a crazy amount of space! #ClashofClans #CoC #SneakPeek https://t.co/NsyVBj4Pnt

Requiring at least a Level 5 Witch, the souped variant of the Witch brings with it the ability to raise one Giant Skeleton at a time, which deals several times the hitpoints and damage of its standard version. This Super Troop can be boosted for 25,000 Dark Elixir or a Super Potion, and its Big Boy ability makes it worth the 40 units of housing space it will require to store this Clash of Clans troop.

Damage: 360 Hitpoints: 3,200

2) Super Minions

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans The Super Minion is the second Super Troop we're introducing in this update! Super Minions' "Long Shot" ability allows them to fire the first attacks from a longer range and deal extra damage! 🧨 They have, however, grown too big to avoid Seeking Air Mines... The Super Minion is the second Super Troop we're introducing in this update! Super Minions' "Long Shot" ability allows them to fire the first attacks from a longer range and deal extra damage! 🧨 They have, however, grown too big to avoid Seeking Air Mines... https://t.co/y0LUD8ykQ8

Despite the massive nerf that the Super Minion received in October, this Super Troop is still one of the most formidable ones to build in Clash of Clans. It will become available after upgrading your Minion to Level 8 or higher, and the creature itself is much larger than its predecessor and attacks by launching rockets from a distance.

The first five shots, in particular, can be shot from far off, dealing maximum damage and allowing the Super Minion to get an edge by being too far away to receive any damage. Clash of Clans devs have aptly named the ability "Far Shot."

Damage: 360

Hitpoints: 1800

3) Ice Hound

Like the Ice Wizard and the Ice Golem, the Ice Hound is a buffed-up version of the Lava Hound. This Super Troop doles out Ice Pups, akin to the Lava Hound's Lava Pups, after it is defeated.

Like the Ice Wizard and Golem, the Ice Hound can also freeze over enemies in Clash of Clans and slow them down. It prioritizes air defenses over others and will skip over them to attack the enemy's air defenses.

Players will need a Level 12 Town Hall, at least a Level 5 Lava Hound to build this troop, and an additional 25,000 Dark Elixir to boost it (Super Potions also work).

Damage: 15

Hitpoints: 10,000

4) Inferno Dragon

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Two new Super Troops have arrived to reinforce your army, Chief! Welcome the Inferno Dragon, and the Super Witch and her Big Boy! Two new Super Troops have arrived to reinforce your army, Chief! Welcome the Inferno Dragon, and the Super Witch and her Big Boy! https://t.co/6IgZktGXqQ

A cross between the Inferno Tower and the Baby Dragon, Inferno Dragons emit powerful destructive beams that build up damage over time. Since their release, these buffed-up fire breathers have become a staple in every air attack strategy in Clash of Clans, as they can quickly take down high-standing structures.

They are also great defensive troops as they can act as de-facto moving Inferno Towers when under attack. For all their value, they are an essentially inexpensive troop in terms of housing space and elixir.

Damage: 83 (Lv.1), 166 (Lv. 2), 1660 (Lv. 3)

Hitpoints: 2,200

5) Super Dragon

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans The hottest Super Dragon attack right NOW youtu.be/-BTBSh93pUM The hottest Super Dragon attack right NOW 🔥The hottest Super Dragon attack right NOW🔥 youtu.be/-BTBSh93pUM

Based on the already formidable Dragon, this Super Troop can be unlocked by getting the former to at least Lv. 7. The use case of this troop is similar to how one would use Dragons or Electro Dragons in Clash of Clans, where players can completely trash the enemy base just with sheer volume.

The Super Dragon's insane damage per burst makes it particularly brutal against compact Clash of Clans bases, and when paired with a Rage Spell, the troop can take down any building in sight in one go.

As defensive troops, these are the most potent Clan Castle troops, as they can devastate smaller units and significantly damage high-health units like the Archer Queen.

Damage : 448

448 Hitpoints: 6,700

