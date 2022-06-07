5 best support champions to play in League of Legends patch 12.10 (champion durability) and beyond

League of Legends' support meta has been affected quite a lot on account of the current 12.10 patch update. Through his meta, there has been a rise in scaling supports who have the ability to provide a lot of value in the late game.

Apart from that, supports that help a lot in extended teamfights are also being prioritized on account of this patch. In truth, enchanter supports have been extremely valued recently as the durability patch has enabled them to play more aggressively in the lane without the added worry of getting burst down.

In this article, five support champions have been presented who are arguably the best within the game in this current patch. However, it is also vital to consider that these picks will be viable even later and shape the meta for the rest of the year.

Five strongest meta supports to consider playing in patch 12.10 and beyond within League of Legends

1) Janna

Janna's abilility to zone out enemies is something that makes her extremely powerful (Image via League of Legends)

Janna is arguably one of the strongest enchanter supports in the game. She can harrass enemies very well, zone them out during fights and also create set-ups for champions like Yasuo by knocking enemies in the air.

She also has very good scaling, but Janna's viability has enhanced quite a lot with the current patch. The durability update has made her lane presence even stronger. She can be extremely aggressive and can be a difference maker in most fights.

Apart from that, her abilities also have a very good range, which means there are very few supports who can counter her in the lane.

2) Renata Glasc

Renata's laning has been further enhanced on account of the latest champion durability update (Image via League of Legends)

Renata, despite being an enchanter support, has quite a lot of survivability tools within her kit. She can stun enemies, revive team-mates, shield allies and also turn enemies against each other in teamfights.

Renata's viability is massive in the current patch, not just during the laning phase, but also in extended fights. This is mainly because her Q and E can be used multiple times and those two can often turn the course of a fight.

Her W does have a long cooldown, but even if her team-mate does not require a revival, the attack speed that it provides often comes in handy. Overall, Renata feels to be a in a very good spot and considering the durability buffs that she has received, it makes her functionality even better.

3) Senna

Senna despite being a support can get strong enough to one-shot enemy ADCs (Image via League of Legends)

Senna is a champion who has often been juggled a lot between the ADC role and the support role. However, as of the current meta, her viability as a support is probably the highest.

One of the biggest aspects about Senna is that she can consistently heal both herself and her ally in lane using her Q ability. However, this ability also hits very hard and if she is able to land her W on an enemy and then hit them with the Q, then she can chunk out her lane opponents quite well.

Apart from that, the latest update has made Senna players even more fearless, which further enables her into aggressive plays within the lane. Senna's damage is also quite good as unlike other champions, she does not need to kill minions to farm.

She needs to collect the souls that are dropped when minions die. Thus, as long as the ADC is farming, she will collect souls and the more she does that, the stronger she gets. Thus, towards the late-game, she turns into a support who can also one-shot an enemy.

4) Nami

Nami can disrupt enemies really well during fights which can help winning games (Image via League of Legends)

Nami is arguably one of the strongest support champions in League of Legends. Even before the champion durability update, she used to be a high priority pick, especially when pairing her up with Lucian.

This is because, Nami is one of the best champions to disrupt enemies from getting aggressive. If used properly, Nami can create a situation where enemies are unable to optimally use a single ultimate in a teamfight.

At the same time, Nami can also heal her allies, which always comes in handy during the laning phase as well as later in the game. This champion durability update has further enhanced her utility as she is now a lot tankier and enemies will have a tough time driving her at any point during a match.

5) Zilean

Zilean's overall utility is something that makes him extremely strong throughout a game (Image via League of Legends)

Finally, the last champion who is definitely one of the most high-priority picks amongst players in the current meta is Zilean. He is a champion who can do practically anything that a player would want, including making the ally move faster, slowing down enemies, harassing opponents in the lane and finally reviving fallen team-mates.

Apart from that, Zilean scales excessively well and is a major reason on why he is also played as a midlaner from time to time. The only weakness that Zilean had was his landing, however, the issue has been practically resolved with the champion durabilty changes.

