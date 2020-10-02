5 best Survival Houses in Minecraft 2020

One of the many attractions of playing the survival mode in Minecraft is the chance to build your own ultimate survival house or base. You can have fun deciding what you’re going to need to survive and set up Minecraft survival homes accordingly.

Sure, you can have equal amounts of fun building your house in the creative mode as well. But survival mode allows you to create by collecting every block that goes into the structure, giving a sense of achievement and satisfaction like no other gameplay.

When building the perfect survival house for yourself, you can customize it to the fullest to suit your needs, making it a truly personal virtual space, like your own private and safe haven in Minecraft, one that will help survive. There are countless examples of survival homes and bases available online for players to recreate.

We’ve taken the liberty of picking out five of the best Minecraft survival house designs this year that you can easily replicate in your survival gameplay.

Best survival houses in Minecraft 2020

1) Fancy Roofed Survival House

This Minecraft survival house, designed and built by YouTuber Folli, looks challenging to replicate, with its fancy roof. But it’s quite an easy build, especially if you follow Folli’s step-by-step instructions.

The layout is simple and spacious enough to hold a few rooms. There’s an outdoor porch area that you can personalize, and innovative architectural features made using a simple wooden fence. The roofing technique is very well explained in the video as well.

2) Large Oak Survival House

YYouTuber JUNS MAB provides a comprehensive list of materials that you’ll need to build this extensive oak survival home. Oak is the most widely available building material in Minecraft, so replicating this design in survival mode shouldn’t be too hard.

The house is spacious, with a traditional look. It also features a farm in the courtyard on the ground floor, with living quarters on the first floor. He even incorporates some wool blocks into the mix to spice things up!

3) Starter Survival House

This nice-looking creation by Zaypixel is an easy enough design to replicate for your survival mode. This simple survival house is a two-story setting, with one level customized to be the bedroom, and the other used for storing materials and a crafting space.

Zaypixel cleverly uses campfires to create a wooden canopy look on one side of the house, enclosing it with fences so that it becomes a safe outdoor space like a porch or an animal pen for all the cows and sheep you're going to be breedingg.

4) Ultimate Survival Farmhouse

This farmhouse by YouTuber SheepGG is an ultimate Minecraft survival space, with a farm and kitchen on the ground floor and a bedroom on the first. The design features cool little tricks that you can easily incorporate.

The farm is complete with a pond serving as the primary source of irrigation. The layout is big enough to accommodate a couple of rooms that you can customize. The clever use of birch and oak in the build makes it a truly gorgeous survival base.

5) Large Spruce Survival Mansion

This mansion, designed by Folli, is majorly made up of spruce wood and has an intricate design. It looks complex at first glance, but Folli’s step-by-step tutorial makes it easy to recreate. The interior is heavy on storage, and there is a cute little attic room, complete with a window seat.

Folli provides a full list of materials at the start of the build that you can refer to. The first-floor bedroom is decked out with a balcony studded with glass panes. You can watch the video to learn how to make this Minecraft survival home.