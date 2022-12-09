5 best Talismans for Colossal weapons in Elden Ring to dominate Colosseum PvP

Talismans are arguably one of the most essential items when it comes to optimizing one's build in Elden Ring. These accessories the game significantly easier as they can be used to enhance a player's damage, health pool, magic damage, equipment load, and more.

As such, every build involving the game's Colossal weapons requires Talismans as these weapons are otherwise difficult to use, especially in PvP. This article lists five different Talismans that PvP players should use during their Colosseum duels.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING The Colosseums have opened their gates.



In Update 1.08, players can now engage in Player versus Player arena fights using the Effigies of Marika located in each Colosseum lobby or at the Roundtable Hold, once you have visited each location once. The Colosseums have opened their gates.In Update 1.08, players can now engage in Player versus Player arena fights using the Effigies of Marika located in each Colosseum lobby or at the Roundtable Hold, once you have visited each location once. https://t.co/BFIwOeJQFs

One of the best things about Colossal weapon Talismans is that there's not too much variety. As a result, there are only a few that players should always use, so they can never go wrong in whatever strength build they choose to go for.

Erdtree's Favor and four other Talisman that Elden Ring players should use in their Colossal weapon builds for the Colosseum

1) Arsenal Charm

This is the most basic charm that players will probably use with their earliest strength builds in Elden Ring. Additionally, there's an upgraded version of the Arsenal Charm which provides better stats.

In short, the Arsenal Charm increases the Equip Load for players. Essentially, equipping this Talisman means that players get to wear heavier armor without compromising on movement speed.

While the base version of the Arsenal Charm increases Equip Load by 15%, the enhanced version increases it by 17%.

2) Erdtree's Favor

This is another extremely essential Talisman that goes very well with Colossal weapon builds. Erdtree's Favor increases the HP, stamina, and Equip Load for players. Interestingly, this item has a base version as well as two enhanced versions that can be found in different areas of Elden Ring.

One of the best features of Erdtree's Favor is that it stacks with other Talismans that increase Equip Load, so players need not worry about those effects being overwritten.

3) Green Turtle Talisman

Stamina is arguably one of the most important stats when it comes to Colossal weapons in Elden Ring. This is primarily because swinging the heavy Colossal weapons consumes large amounts of stamina and if it's completely depleted, players will be swiftly defeated in the Colosseum.

Fortunately, the Green Turtle Talisman solves this issue as it improves the recovery rate of the Stamina bar in-game. With players able to regain Stamina quickly, this makes fights with Colossal weapons easier.

4) Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

The Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman is of great importance as it makes players fairly tanky. One of the biggest disadvantages of using a Colossal weapon is that, despite equipping different Talismans, players will still move far slower than those with Dexterity weapons like Katanas.

Fortunately, this Talisman provides significant Physical Damage negation to the player equipping, making it a great choice to use in Elden Ring PvP.

5) Great-Jar's Arsenal

Finally, we get to Great-Jar's Arsenal, which is another powerful Talisman that helps improve the players' Equip Load in Elden Ring. It offers a whopping 19% increase to Equip Load which, when combined with the other Talismans on this list, is more than enough to make any Colossal weapon work without problems.

The only disadvantage of this Talisman is that it does not stack with Arsenal Charm. Fortunately, it does stack with Erdtree's Favor, making this an ideal combination to use in PvP.

