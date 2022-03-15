How to find the Erdtree’s Favor +2 Talisman in Elden Ring

Talismans are a stand-in for rings in Elden Ring. They provide the same purpose and function: providing the player with stat benefits and a few drawbacks.

Nearly a hundred Talismans exist in Elden Ring. With the possibility of equipping as many as four via Talisman Pouches, players have a wide variety of bonuses to mix, match, and stack.

While many serve a niche build or playstyle, Erdtree’s Favor can fit into any build. It increases health, carrying weight, and stamina. Most importantly, multiple versions are more powerful, like Erdtree’s Favor +2.

Elden Ring: Erdtree’s Favor +2 is deep within Leyndall, Ashen Capital

Picking up Erdtree’s Favor +2 won’t be possible until much later in the game. Leyndall, Ashen Capital is primarily end-game territory. Parts of Leyndall are accessible soon after visiting, but reaching the Ashen Capital comes with a few prerequisites.

To gain access to the Ashen Capital, you’ll first need to:

Complete the Crumbling Farum Azula area

Defeat Maliketh, the Black Blade

To reach Crumbling Farum Azula in Elden Ring, make it to the Mountaintops of the Giants. Defeat the Fire Giant to unlock the Forge of the Giants.

Along the lip of the forge is a Site of Grace. Speak with Melina and commit a cardinal sin, transporting you to the Crumbling Farum Azula.

With the Crumbling Farum Azula area completed, up next is defeating Maliketh, the Black Blade. Stock up on Golden Seeds to improve your flask, materials for the Flask of Wondrous Physick, and plenty of levels. Maliketh is a fast-moving, agile boss with two phases and furious attacks.

Where to find Erdtree’s Favor +2 in Leyndall, Ashen Capital

Grab the Site of Grace in Leyndall, Capital of Ash and fast-travel to the Forbidden Lands. Use the lift behind you, run across the bridge, then use that list. Upon exiting the lift, run to the balcony's edge and look down. You’ll see two large rotten beasts and branches jutting from the sand.

The Erdtree’s Favor +2 talisman is located on the western section. The rotten beasts below do not have to be defeated, making it more accessible. Use the nearby ramp to hug the outer walls. Keep going until you see the tree trunk sticking straight up. Walk up the tree trunk to reach the Erdtree’s Favor +2 in Elden Ring.

