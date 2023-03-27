5 best teams for Mika in Genshin Impact 3.6

It has been a week since Mika's debut in Genshin Impact. The Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius is a new Cryo character who has joined the current 4-star roster. Many players who obtained him will be wondering how to use his kit and which teams will be best for him. Mika's kit specializes in boosting ATK Speed and providing burst and active healing, making him a niche support unit in Genshin Impact.

He can be used as an additional Cryo unit in the party to enable Cryo resonance and perform as a battery for the DPS. In this guide, we will outline the best teams for Mika.

Genshin Impact 3.6: A list of best compositions for Cryo unit Mika

With zero constellations unlocked, Mika's kit makes him a niche support unit who can provide a decent amount of healing in Genshin Impact. He can also apply different buffs, such as boosting ATK Speed buffs and increasing Physical DMG%. Unlocking his constellation will increase his overall healing, Physcial DMG%, and reduce his Energy Recharge (ER) requirements.

Hence, he should be added to teams with Physical DPS characters to make the most out of his kit in Genshin Impact.

1) Mika + Eula + Yae Miko + Nahida

Eula AoE Physical (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of the best Genshin Impact teams for Eula in terms of damage and crowd control. With Nahida & Yae Miko on the roster, players will not have to worry about gathering opponents in one place.

Here are the roles for this composition:

Mika: Healer and buffer

Healer and buffer Eula: Main Physical DPS

Main Physical DPS Yae Miko: Off-field Electro enabler

Off-field Electro enabler Nahida: Off-field Dendro support

This team will have no trouble against large groups of enemies as players can consistently trigger Aggravate reactions with Nahida and Yae Miko's elemental skills.

In the meantime, Cryo unit Mika will provide buffs to Eula to deal explosive Physical DMG to enemies through her elemental burst. Yae Miko will also trigger Superconduct to further reduce the Physical RES of enemies for Eula to deal more damage.

2) Mika + Eula + Raiden + Zhongli

Eula Hypercarry (Image via HoYoverse)

Also popularly known as the Eula Hypercarry in Genshin Impact, the team revolves around the said character, providing her with several different buffs. Here are the team roles for this composition:

Mika: Healer and buffer

Healer and buffer Eula: Main Physical DPS

Main Physical DPS Raiden Shogun: Electro enabler, Battery, Sub-DPS

Electro enabler, Battery, Sub-DPS Zhongli: Shield & Universal RES shred

Mika and Zhongli will provide all sorts of buffs to reduce Physical RES and increase Eula's NA and Burst damage. During this period, Raiden will trigger Superconduct reactions when off-the-field. She will take the field when Eula's burst is on cooldown, to deal damage with her burst and act as battery.

3) Mika + Razor + Raiden + Layla

Razor superconduct (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can use Razor and Mika together for Physical teams. Here are the roles for this composition:

Mika: Healer and buffer

Healer and buffer Razor: Electro & Physical DPS

Electro & Physical DPS Raiden Shogun: Electro enabler, Battery, Sub-DPS

Electro enabler, Battery, Sub-DPS Layla: Shield, Normal & Charged DMG buff

This team also follows the same principles as previously mentioned Eula compositions. The only difference will be Cryo unit Layla, who will provide shield and additional applications for Razor to trigger Superconduct. Additionally, a C4 Layla will also provide active characters with Normal and Charged DMG buffs.

4) Mika + Ayato + Layla + Yelan

Mika Speed Buffer (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, Mika can also use his speed buff in Freeze teams. Here are the team roles for this composition:

Mika: Healer & Buffer

Healer & Buffer Ayato: Hydro DPS

Hydro DPS Layla: Shielder, Normal & Charged DMG buff

Shielder, Normal & Charged DMG buff Yelan: Enabler, Hydro Resonance, DMG buff

With two Cryo and Hydro units, this team can take advantage of two useful resonances. All the characters in the composition will benefit from increased HP and by freezing enemies, members can consistently deal critical damage.

5) Mika + Zhongli + Yunjin + Rosaria

Physical Zhongli team (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the only unconventional team with Mika that works extremely well in Genshin Impact. Here are the team roles:

Mika: Healer and buffer

Healer and buffer Zhongli: Normal Attack DPS & Shielder

Normal Attack DPS & Shielder Yunjin: Geo Resonance, Battery, Normal ATK DMG buff

Geo Resonance, Battery, Normal ATK DMG buff Rosaria: Cryo Resonance & Physical RES shred

Zhongli has some of the fastest normal attack animations in the game and will perform as the main damage dealer in this team. All the members here have different buffs in their kits. Mika, Zhongli, and Rosaria have Physical buffs and nerfs. Yunjin and Mika provide buffs for healing, Normal ATK speed, and DMG in Genshin Impact.

