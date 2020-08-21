If you’re a seasoned Minecraft player, then you’ve probably tried being a part of one server or another. Servers are a great way to enjoy multiplayer Minecraft gameplay with a few like-minded people. Plus, servers add quite a lot of vibrant objectives and additions to your gameplay, making it that much more immersive.

However, since there are many new types of servers coming up, we have decided to compile our best picks in this article.

5 best types of servers in Minecraft

5) Survival

One of the many survival servers (Image credits: Planet Minecraft)

This is perhaps the oldest and the least inventive kind of server, but don’t get us wrong; it is extremely fun to play. Survival servers are similar to the actual single-player gameplay of Minecraft, except with other players around.

However, PvP might or might not be a component of survival servers. Griefing is usually not allowed, and some survival servers come up with exciting storylines and plots to keep things interesting.

4) Player vs Player

PvP servers (Image credits: DailyMotion)

Player vs Player or PvP servers can be a lot of fun. The added angle of competition against other players can really pump your blood up with excitement.

Minecraft PvP servers are full of adrenaline and are of two major types - normal PvP, which usually does not allow griefing and stealing, and the hardcore PvP servers, which incorporate griefing and stealing into their agenda, making them pretty brutal at times.

3) Hunger Games

Hunger Games server (Image credits: GameSkinny)

A new kind of Minecraft server that has really won a lot of hearts, Hunger Games is all about a fight to the death among all the players spawning on that map.

Players get a minute or so of invincibility before the fighting starts to allow them some time to gather what they might need to fight. These servers also allow players to start their Minecraft Hunger Games by getting kits that are usually sold for a nominal price but give the player a distinct advantage.

2) Prison

Prison servers (Image credits: MCPE DL)

Prison servers are all about good old mining, which made Minecraft so immensely popular. Players are thrown into a prison in which they must start mining and collecting resources.

These resources can then be converted into money in a simple in-game economy, which earns you levels or ranks. Some Prison servers even allow you to earn your freedom once you reach a certain level of rank.

1) Creative

Creative servers (Image credits: BadWolf MC)

Minecraft is great when it comes to the creative liberty that its gameplay offers. Creative mode, whether in single player or on elaborate servers, really increases the scope of the game.

The building mechanisms in Minecraft allow players to create literally anything - from recreations of real-life cities to massive medieval castles with lofty ramparts. Joining a server which allows you to do the same, but with several other builders as well, really is an experience incomparable with anything else.