5 best types of ships in No Man's Sky (2022)

When it comes to space travel, No Man's Sky offers the best resources and gears. Be it for farming, mining, or fighting different entities, players can explore endless possibilities ranging across systems occupied by five total factions. Similar to many stories related to space, No Man's Sky provides ships for travel across different systems as well.

There are different types of ships that players can buy or acquire through various means. They grant inventory space, extra benefits in combat, and other different perks. The following article will showcase some of the best ship types in No Man's Sky.

5 best ships like Haulers and Fighters in No Man's Sky and their perks

1) Haulers

Hauler ship (Image via Hello Games)

Hauler is what players would call a 'tank' class, due to its enormous size in both appearance and inventory. This starship type can hold up to 48 base storage spaces, the most out of any available ship in the game right now. However, any ship can eventually be upgraded to 48 slots in storage alongside 21 in tech.

While this does make Haulers the best option for players near the beginning or mid-game, they are not the fastest in the business and certainly not the most lethal. So when it comes to fights against pirates and fugitives in the OUTLAWS update, you might need something that packs more punch in firepower.

The range of inventory for Haulers are as follows:

Small: 25 to 31.

Medium: 32-39.

Large: 40-48.

While Haulers can be a decent damage sponge during fights, the only viable perk about them is their storage space. When needed, players can purchase Hauler ships from space stations, outposts, and freighters.

2) Explorers

Explorer (Image via No Man's Sky)

Explorer-type starships are perhaps the jack-of-all-trades when it comes to No Man's Sky. It excels in everything that players would want in their travels across space, all the while granting the option to max out its storage. From the launch cost to warp range and overall appearance, it is safe to say that Explorers are the safest bet for long travels.

The regular inventory ranges of Explorers are as follows:

Small: 15-19.

Medium: 20-29.

Large: 30-38.

Explorer ships can be found in any Korvax system, be it in space stations, freighters, or outposts. In addition, Explorer ships cost 12% of the total Thruster during launch, while other ships cost 20 to 25%.

3) Fighters

Fighter starship (Image via No Man's Sky)

Fighter starships, as the name suggests, are for those who want to triumph in combat rather than space exploration or mining. These starships have increased base damage due to the presence of Cannons and Rocket Launchers. While Fighters don't have the ideal appearance for clear vision, they do have enough maneuverability even with a total of 48 slots.

Fighters often come in handy due to the number of shields it grants players during fights. The starship type is known to handle about 5 to 6 enemy Fighters at once during aerial battles.

The inventory ranges for Fighters are as follows:

Small: 15-19.

Medium: 20-29.

Large: 30-38.

Fighters can be found mostly in a system as long as it is occupied by Vykeen.

4) Shuttles

Shuttle (Image via No Man's Sky)

A Shuttle is a type of starship that the game gives players at the very start of their journey in No Man's Sky. Typically, these are pretty beginner-friendly in terms of cost, where NPCs often sell S-class versions of these ships. However, similar to Haulers, Shuttle ships are not recommended for end-game playstyles.

The deeper that players tend to get into their OUTLAW's journey, the more they will want to engage in fights against fugitives. Explorers, Fighters, and Exotics are the best options to shut down a wave of enemy starships. The inventory ranges of a Shuttle are as follows:

Small: 18-23.

Medium: 19-28.

Similar to other types, Shuttles can be found on outposts, freighters, and space stations.

5) Exotics

Exotic ships (Image via No Man's Sky)

Exotic starships are S-class exclusives that can be found in rich economic systems. These starships come with specific bonuses for damage, shields, and hyperdrive, making their price range between 10 and 15 million units.

The rich system can be found by identifying a specific system through the Galaxy map. Players can purchase the blueprint of the 'Economy Scanner' in one of the space stations and install it to showcase the state of the economy in each system. Exotic ships can be found in systems that have a 'satisfactory' or higher economy system.

The inventory range of this ship type is 15 to 20, which can then be further upgraded to 25.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective which does not include the Living ship since it is mission exclusive and can only be controlled by a player.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan