5 best Valorant Agents for beginners in 2024

Valorant's lively, engaging Agents and fast-paced, team-based action have made it one of the most well-liked competitive titles available. This game resembles Counter-Strike to a certain degree, but its characters come with superhuman capabilities. Although these titles share many of the same mechanics and techniques, having to learn the abilities of Agents and building team compositions, as well as strategies, around them adds a challenge to Valorant's gameplay.

Moreover, novices unfamiliar with this title's characters might have a hard time using their chosen Agents to the best of their abilities. For this reason, we've created a beginner's guide that lists the best units that are also easy to learn. These are characters that, depending on the role you wish to play on your team, have the easiest kits to make sure you not only support but also carry your squad.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion

5 best Valorant characters for beginners to learn the game in 2024

1) Reyna

Reyna, a duelist Agent from Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Reyna offers a basic kit that is easy to learn, but players need to unlock her with Kingdom credits to use her. Her utility is not as complex or movement-based as those of some of her companions, such as Raze and Neon. She also gives players a chance to escape without taking any damage after a confirming kill through her Dismiss ability. This skill lets Reyna players take a bodiless form, keeping her safe from damage and increasing her movement speed for two seconds.

With its persistent overhealing and recoil buff, her Empress Ultimate is also very useful for novice players. Moreover, she is now a formidable force to be reckoned with because of the improvements made to her Leer flash. She is also a great pick in the lower tiers because she cannot flash her teammates.

2) Killjoy

The Agent, Killjpy (Image via Riot Games)

A novice may make good use of Killjoy's highly versatile gear after unlocking her with Kingdom credits. As a defender, she can use her abilities (Alarmbot and Nano Swarm) to deny plants and restrict enemy movement to smaller areas. She is also good at keeping an eye on flanking opponents.

While Cypher can be a fairly simple Sentinel to play, novice players frequently misuse his Trapwires. However, with Killjoy, all they need to do is position her Turret or Alarmbot so she can make a significant influence on the round.

3) KAY/O

The Agent, KAY/O (Image via Riot Games)

Anyone with prior experience playing CS: GO will find KAY/O in Valorant to be quite useful. But he needs to be unlocked first with Kingdom credits if he hasn't been made accessible for free. An all-around full-kit Agent with recon, mollies, and flashes, he's undoubtedly the easiest Initiator and can do a great deal for his team.

Beginners can rely on the ZERO/point knife (a knife ability that can suppress the opponent Agent's ability) to identify and neutralize opponents. Enemies will be unable to employ extra utility in a fight, giving you an advantage in combat. Additionally, the NULL/CMD (KAY/O ultimate) can provide a significant edge at pivotal points during a round by suppressing every opponent's ability for a specific time.

4) Brimstone

The Agent, Brimstone (Image via Riot Games)

Brimstone is the Controller that is the easiest to learn. He can help his squad enter bomb sites by covering the enemy line of sight with his smokes, which last 19 seconds. The Stim Beacon can give his team an early-round advantage as well because it increases a player's movement speed drastically, letting the team quickly rush a bomb site.

Other than map details, beginners won't need to learn much because they will be smoking important regions for their team by staying behind the attack force. In contrast to other Controllers like Viper or Omen, where players must be far more conscious of their utility, Brimstone can also be played passively. He is unquestionably the Agent that new gamers should choose.

5) Sage

The Agent, Sage (Image via Riot Games)

Sage's kit contains a few simple, easy-to-use abilities, making her arguably the most playable Agent. In addition to being a healer, she can serve as a site anchor by slowing down rushing players with her Slow-Orb ability.

One of the biggest advantages she offers is being able to bring a deceased comrade back to life. Additionally, her pack contains another ability that is known as Barrier Orb, which she can use to stall an enemy's approach. In Valorant's higher-tier lobbies, Sage can be a little challenging to master, although most of her powers are easily learned by beginners.

