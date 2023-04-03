5 best video game remakes of all time

Remakes have become the norm in the video game industry, but not all games meet hefty expectations. Original games have a strong nostalgia factor that the remakes aim to rejuvenate and present to a new generation of gamers. The best remakes are those that not only recreate the charm of the original but also overhaul the game with modern gameplay elements.

Remakes carry certain risks, like losing the identity of the original game and creating a bad impression of an otherwise beloved franchise. This is especially true in cases of remaking an older game whose creative team is no longer contributing to the remake’s development. However, a few handpicked games like the ones on this list have managed to navigate the aforementioned concerns and exceed fan expectations.

Mafia: Definitive Edition and 4 other exceptional video game remakes

1) Dead Space Remake

Dead Space Remake looked promising from the moment it was revealed. However, avid fans of the series were concerned about the quality and its ultimate adherence to the horror roots of the original. Players eventually got their hands on the remake earlier this year, and it managed to surpass high expectations.

Players step into the shoes of Issac Clarke to repair the USG Ishimura. Upon arrival on this airship, players will realize that it is overrun by vicious creatures called Necromorphs. Additionally, Dead Space Remake offers a strong arsenal of weapons like the iconic Plasma Cutter, Shotgun, and more to fend off foes.

2) Yakuza Kiwami

While Yakuza 0 catapulted the franchise into the mainstream, Yakuza Kiwami is a solid follow-up. It is a remake of the original game, titled Yakuza, that was released back in 2006. Yakuza Kiwami follows Kazuma Kiryu’s storyline, and players who have played Yakuza 0 will have a better context of the events unfolding in this remake.

Yakuza Kiwami has a robust combat system that is reminiscent of the one in Yakuza 0. The main highlight of the game is the condensed open-world map with a variety of side missions. Players will admire the main story as it revolves around Kiryu and his relationship with his brother figure Akira Nishikiyama and also pits him against the fan-favorite Majima Goro.

3) Resident Evil 2 Remake

While the recent Resident Evil 4 Remake is a top-tier survival horror game with one of the best visual overhauls on an older game, it all started with the success of Resident Evil 2 Remake. To give context, the original game was released way in 1998 on PS1 and was infamous for tank controls in claustrophobic corridors that added to the creep factor.

Fast forward to 2019, the Resident Evil 2 Remake revitalized the horror roots and introduced a whole new generation of players to what made the original iconic. The remake can be played as Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield while the events unravel in Raccoon City. Players will run into Mr. X, a tall, menacing enemy who will pursue them regularly, leading to some tense moments.

4) Demon’s Souls

Players have witnessed loads of souls-like games over the last few years. To experience the source of it all, one can boot up Demon’s Souls on PlayStation 5. It is an excellent remake that showcases what makes the "souls" genre unique and presents its unforgiving world of Boletaria with excellent visual fidelity.

Players can create their own characters and choose from a variety of presets. The remake offers weapons like Swords, Spears, Falchions, and more to defeat ferocious enemies and formidable bosses that will test a player's skills and patience.

Despite the difficulty, Demon’s Souls is one of the most visually appealing remakes of all time as the original game acted as a precursor to an entire genre of games that we now term soulslike games.

5) Mafia: Definitive Edition

Released in 2002, the original Mafia game was an underrated gem and eluded many players owing to the popularity of the Grand Theft Auto series. Open world genre blossomed into a juggernaut that led to fading of the first Mafia game. Hangar 13 developed the Mafia: Definitive Edition owing to the great success of Mafia 3 in 2016 and to usher in the original Mafia game into the next gen.

Set in the 1930s, the game reflects the vintage vehicles from the decade that one can drive in the city of Lost Heaven. Players witness the story of Tommy Angelo, who accidentally gets tangled up with the mob and begins working for them amidst the economic uncertainties of that time. It is one of the best remakes and an ideal entry point for newcomers to the series.

The aforementioned games are a snapshot of some of the best remakes. Other notable remakes that are well worth playing are Shadow of the Colossus, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Resident Evil 4 Remake.

