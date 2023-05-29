5 best weapon farming locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Weapons play a crucial role in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom as they can significantly impact Link's fate. Your equipment and weapon set determines whether he succumbs in battle or rises as the revered Hero of Hyrule. Much like Breath of Wild, the game offers an impressive array of options and versatility regarding weapon selection. The weapon system remains essentially the same, with features like Durability and weapon degradation returning to the game.

However, Tears of the Kingdom introduced a new mechanic, Fuse, allowing Link to combine specific materials, objects, and other weapons. Among the many ways to acquire weapons, farming is the most fundamental way to do it. However, it is important to note that not all monsters drop weapons, so it is not advisable to be slaying random bosses mindlessly. Continue reading to discover effective strategies and locations for efficiently obtaining weapons in the game.

Gerudo Highlands and four other weapon farming locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) Sinonoyk Lightroot

Tears of the Kingdom - Sinonoyk Lightroot (Image via Nintendo)

An excellent location for weapon farming in the game is near the Sinonoyk Lightroot. To access this area, make your way through the Chasm situated above Jiosin Shrine, and then proceed northeast. Having a few light sources with you is crucial to navigating this area effectively.

While exploring, keep a keen eye on the mounds surrounding you, as Spirit Soldiers will appear in these areas, wielding valuable weapons you can acquire. If you have already collected these weapons, wait patiently for a Blood Moon to occur, as it will trigger a reset, allowing you to find new weapon spawns in the exact locations.

2) Lanayru Wetlands

Tears of the Kingdom - Lanayru (Image via Nintendo)

You'll come across the Lanayru Wetlands in the southeast of Lookout Landing. Here, you'll find platforms occupied by enemies such as Lizalfos, Blue Bokoblins, and Soldier Construct II. These monsters drop items perfect for fusing and crafting weapons.

During the nighttime, Skeletal Bokoblins can also be found wandering along the shores. This particular area is ideal for searching for expendable weapons that can be used to gather fusion materials efficiently.

3) Northeast of Jonasu Shrine

Tears of the Kingdom - Jonasu Shrine (Image via Nintendo)

If you travel northeast from the Jonasu Shrine, you will come across a small bay where the water current tends to carry away any items that fall into it. Both Blue Bokoblins and Soldier Constructs populate this bay, and knocking them into the water will defeat them.

Shooting these enemies in the head often causes them to be pushed back and eventually into the water, offering a cost-effective way to eliminate them from a distance. However, tracking the current and returning to the bay is important to retrieve any weapons and materials they dropped after falling into the water.

4) Jonasu Shrine (nearby cave)

Tears of the Kingdom - Jonasu Shrine (Image via Nintendo)

If your loot by the bay is not enough, a cave offers a vantage point overlooking the water where the washed-up loot can be found. Within this cave, you will encounter Blue Bokoblins and a Black Bokoblin. Usually, engaging in a fight with them would be unwise. However, these enemies have foolishly decided to store explosive kegs in their cave. Using a fire arrow, you can trigger the detonation of the barrels in the cave.

This will eliminate the Blue Bokoblins and inflict severe injuries on the Black Bokoblin. Although you will still need to defeat the wounded and isolated "Black Bokoblin" yourself, the task becomes much more manageable under these circumstances. In this farming spot, you can access fusion materials and weapons.

5) Gerudo Highlands

Tears of the Kingdom - Gerudo Highlands (Image via Nintendo)

Gerudo Highlands is home to some great weapons in the game. You would want to look for ice-like creatures to obtain great loot in this location. Fortunately, defeating these enemies is pretty easy as long as you deal continuous damage. You can get weapons such as Gerudo Scimitar by farming at this spot.

That is all for the best farming spots in the game. Remember to revisit these locations whenever a Blood Moon appears, indicating your enemies' return and allowing you to embark on another run.

Following this practice, you can expect to gather approximately a dozen valuable fusion materials suitable for early-game progression. Alongside these materials, you will also acquire a diverse assortment of weapons onto which they can be fused.

