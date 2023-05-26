10 weapons with special buffs in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a robust narrative experience that comprises of an expansive open world that is perfect for exploration. It is enticing to uncover secret areas in the game and find unique rewards that aid players in their journey. The world of Hyrule is packed with enemies and challenging adversaries that will test gamers’ skills and require thorough use of weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Fortunately, there are a plethora of options one can choose from and a vast majority of them can be obtained by exploring the world and defeating foes. Furthermore, some weapons even have special effects or buffs that make them worth having in Link’s inventory.

Strong Zonaite Spear and 9 other weapons with special buffs in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) Royal Guard’s Claymore

Weapon durability is a major factor in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and it is beneficial to have one that can leverage it. The Royal Guard’s Claymore possesses a passive ability called Breaking Point, which implies that one can deal more damage when it is close to breaking. It is ideal for players who don’t wish to bother themselves with paying close attention to the weapon durability.

2) Soldier’s Claymore

The Soldier’s Claymore is described as a lightweight weapon in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which enables it to consume less stamina when players resort to charged attacks.

It is widely known that stamina plays a crucial role in this game and those looking to conserve it especially when using charged attacks can use the Soldier’s Claymore. Players can try to obtain it from areas in Eldin Canyon and Hyrule Field.

3) Zora Spear

The Zora Spear is a weapon that players must use when they are near a water body and there is a possibility for it to get wet. This is because its attack power increases significantly when it is wet. It might not be an ideal weapon for all situations but one can leverage the surrounding and use the Zora Spear instead of using their favorite pick.

4) Knight’s Halberd or Knight's-Claymore Halberd

Players can deal more damage when Link has one heart left (Image via Nintendo)

Players are liable to face situations wherein Link’s health can get depleted to the point with only one heart. Both weapons, the Knight’s Halberd and the Knight's-Claymore Halberd, can deliver increased damage when Link only has one heart remaining. Players get a chance of dealing significant damage as a desperate measure and improve their chances of defeating the enemy.

5) Royal Broadsword

Players looking for a one-handed weapon can check out the Royal Broadsword. One can avail of its enhanced Flurry Rush power after executing a perfect dodge. Gamers can refer to this comprehensive guide on how to effectively dodge and use Flurry Rush in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom; one can try to find it in the Hyrule Castle area.

6) Eightfold Longblade

Players who don't mind slower attack speed can opt for the two-handed weapon, Eightfold Longblade. It comes bundled with a Wind Razor special buff that cuts through the wind resulting in a vacuum that knocks back the enemies and also deals additional damage.

Those interested to try out this weapon can explore Hyrule Ridge and Gerudo Highlands locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

7) Cobble Crusher

Cobble Crusher can break rocks easily (Image via Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom comprises varied locales across Hyrule and players will come across some spots that are blocked by rocks. Furthermore, one can even obtain ores, rock salt, and other materials by breaking rocks. It is ideal to use the Cobble Crusher in such scenarios as it is a Demolisher weapon, which is designed to easily break rocks and walls.

8) Sturdy Long Stick

Sturdy Long Stick has more durability (Image via Nintendo)

While it is not the fanciest weapon in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, it is quite potent in combating weapon durability. The Sturdy Long Stick possesses a special buff called Extra Durable that enables it to last longer than most weapons in the game. It is one of the best early-game weapons and one can fuse it with different items to enhance its usability.

9) Strong Zonaite Spear

This Zelda game has introduced some new abilities for Link and a new type called Zonaite weapons. The Strong Zonaite Spear comes with the special buff named Zonaite Powered, which enhances the attack power of the weapon if it is fused with any Zonai Device.

One can fuse this spear with an emitter device and leverage this special buff. Zonai Devices can be acquired from Zonai Device Dispensers.

10) Gerudo Scimitar

The Gerudo Scimitar is one of the Strong Fusion weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The Strong Fusion special buff greatly boosts the power of the fused material without impacting the durability of the main component. The Gerudo Scimitar is great for those who frequently resort to the Fuse ability and are inquisitive to test the different materials on their weapons.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features a myriad of activities that one can engage in. These range from a whopping 152 shrines to solving the temples and acquiring Sage abilities to further ease their journey in Hyrule.

