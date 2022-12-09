Elden Ring’s brand new v1.08 patch has brought the highly anticipated Colosseum Update, reinforcing the game with PvP combat trials. The three Colosseum arenas are spread evenly across The Lands Between, with one located in Caelid, Leyndell, and Limgrave each.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING The Colosseums have opened their gates.



In Update 1.08, players can now engage in Player versus Player arena fights using the Effigies of Marika located in each Colosseum lobby or at the Roundtable Hold, once you have visited each location once. The Colosseums have opened their gates.In Update 1.08, players can now engage in Player versus Player arena fights using the Effigies of Marika located in each Colosseum lobby or at the Roundtable Hold, once you have visited each location once. https://t.co/BFIwOeJQFs

Players looking to fight in this challenging PvP mode of Elden Ring will need to come well prepared. As such, this guide will provide more details about the best colossal weapons that players can bring to the Colosseum with Power Stance.

Note: The following article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

The 5 best weapons for a colossal Power Stance in Elden Ring’s Colosseum mode

As expected, fans will want the best weapon to bring to these PvP matches, and Power Stance allows them to dual wield colossal weapons, making them even more effective. The best colossal weapons of Elden Ring are listed below for easy reference, in no particular order:

1) Giant Crusher

This huge hammer can be found inside a carriage south of the Outer Wall Phantom Tree grace in Leyndell.

Imbued with the Endure skill and Ashes of War, this weapon can knock down enemies with R2 and has the highest non-split AR in the game. The Giant Crusher is especially useful for blocking due to its high physical damage reduction in Blocking and Guard Boost.

Additionally, the extreme damage output from this weapon is sure to provide players with an edge in PvP. With the Endure skill, it possesses the following stats:

88 Physical

52 Magic

52 Fire

52 Light

52 Holy

58 Crit Boost

C Strength

23.5 Weight

2) Golem’s Halberd

This colossal weapon scales well with Strength and Dexterity, making it incredibly useful for melee damage and Physical Damage-based builds.

The weapon can be acquired by defeating a Golem wielding it near Limgrave Tower Bridge’s Site of Grace. It can also be infused with the Ashes of War, further augmenting its powers.

Along with the Charge Forth skill, this halberd has the following stats:

75 Physical

45 Magic

45 Fire

45 Light

45 Holy

50 Crit Boost

D Strength

D Dexterity

21.5 Weight

3) Prelate’s Inferno Crozier

This weapon also scales with Strength and Dexterity, making it great for melee attacks.

Wielding this colossal weapon requires a decent amount of Strength. Prelate’s Inferno Crozier can be infused with the Ashes of War and is dropped by a Fire Prelate located within Fort Laiedd near the Seethewater Terminus Site of Grace.

This weapon has the following stats with Prelate’s Charge:

82 Physical

49 Magic

49 Fire

49 Light

49 Holy

55 Crit Boost

C Strength

E Dexterity

23.5 Weight

4) Fallingstar Beast Jaw

This weapon scales decently with Dexterity, Intelligence, and Strength, making it the ideal choice for piercing through foes. The unique skill, Gravity Bolt, strikes a lightning bolt down on an enemy. Interestingly, this weapon primarily deals more physical than magical damage, making it scale the worst with Intelligence.

Additionally, this weapon cannot be infused with the Ashes of War. Elden Ring players can obtain it as a drop from the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast near Mt. Gelmir.

The weapon’s stats with Gravity Bolt are as follows:

70 Physical

55 Magic

43 Fire

43 Light

43 Holy

50 Crit Boost

D Strength

D Dexterity

E Intelligence

21.5 Weight

5) Duelist Greataxe

The Duelist Greataxe primarily scales with Strength and Dexterity, and is great for melee slashing-styled attacks. As expected, a high Strength stat is required to wield this colossal weapon.

This greataxe can be collected either from the Duelist enemies near the Colosseum in Leyndell (close to the West Capital Rampart Site of Grace) or by defeating the Duelist in the Sainted Hero’s Grave. It should be noted that this weapon must be obtained before defeating Maliketh, the Black Blade as the Duelists will disappear if he's defeated.

This weapon is extremely versatile and can be infused with both Ashes of War and Magic, augmenting its stats significantly. It also possesses the weapon skill of Endure.

The stats of the Duelist Greataxe with Endure are as follows:

78 Physical

47 Magic

47 Fire

47 Light

47 Holy

52 Crit Boost

E Strength

D Dexterity

20 Weight

These weapons will surely help even the most seasoned adventurers in Elden Ring, and are all versatile for PvP combat.

Elden Ring was released on February 25, 2022, for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC and received very positive reviews. Most recently, Elden Ring won this year's Game of the Year award.

Poll : 0 votes