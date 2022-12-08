Where to find all Colossal swords in Elden Ring

Colossal swords in Elden Ring are unmatched in terms of popularity rankings, with most players taking a liking to these hard-hitting weapons that can demolish both bosses and henchmen with relative ease.

When players start a new game in Elden Ring, they usually keep an eye out for the best Colossal Swords on offer. Thus, for the convenience of players, this article details the location of all Colossal Swords in Elden Ring.

It goes without saying that most Colossal Swords are quite difficult to find. Some of these swords are locked behind end-game bosses and players will have to dedicate several hours of game time before obtaining them.

Complete list of Colossal Swords and their locations in Elden Ring

The locations and fights in Elden Ring that need to be completed to obtain Colossal Swords can be challenging for the average player. Hence, in most cases, it is recommended to come up with alternatives until players get hold of them.

The Colossal Swords and their locations in Elden Ring are mentioned below:

Colossal swords and their locations

1. Zhweihander

Obtained from the Isolated Merchant in the Weeping Peninsula, this weapon costs 3500 Runes.

2. Greatsword

The Greatsword can be obtained in Caelid. Players need to travel northwest from the Caelem Ruins Site of Grace and reach an abandoned carriage surrounded by big dogs. The weapon can be found inside a chest at the back of one of the abandoned carriages.

3. Watchdog's Greatsword

The best way to obtain this weapon is from the sword-wielding watchdogs found in the Mountaintops of the Giants.

4. Troll's Golden Sword

The Troll's Golden Sword can be looted from a black carriage in Altus Plateau towards the east side of the Erdtree Gazing Hill Site of Grace.

5. Troll Knight's Sword

This sword can be obtained as a random drop from the Troll Knight in Caria Manor.

6. Royal Greatsword

The Royal Greatsword can be obtained after completing the entire questline of Ranni the Witch. At the end of the quest, players will have to fight Blaidd in front of Ranni's Rise. Blaidd will drop this sword as well as his entire equipment once players defeat him in Elden Ring.

7. Grafted Blade Greatsword

Dropped by Leonine Misbegotten at Castle Morne.

8. Ruins Greatsword

The weapon can be obtained after defeating the Crucible Knight and Leonine Misbegotten duo at Redmane Castle. It is important to note that this boss fight will not be triggered unless players visit the location before the Radahn festival or after they defeat Starscourge Radahn.

9. Godslayer's Greatsword

Godslayer's Greatsword can be found inside a chest at the Divine Tower of Caelid right after the Godskin Apostle boss arena.

10. Starscourge Greatsword

Obtained upon exchanging Remembrance of the Starscourge after defeating Starscourge Radahn.

11. Maliketh's Black Blade

Maliketh's Black Blade can be claimed upon exchanging the Remembrance of the Black Blade after defeating Maliketh.

Amongst these, the easiest weapon to obtain is probably the Greatsword. Fortunately, it is also the strongest amongst all the other Colossal Swords that have made it to this list.

While it is available in Caelid, players can follow a shortcut and rush all the way to the location, obtain it, and run away. Do note that the weapon has a hefty stat requirement and players will be unable to wield it until much later in the game.

