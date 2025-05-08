In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Maelle is one of the most powerful characters, known for her fast-paced and powerful attacks. But to unlock her true potential, you need the right weapons that amplify her damage, synergize with her Virtuose Stance, and keep her ahead of your enemies in both early and late-game fights.

Ad

Here’s a list of Maelle’s five best weapons in Clair Obcur: Expedition 33.

5 best weapons for Maelle in Clair Obcur: Expedition 33

Brulerum

Brulerum is a beast in the early game, packing Fire damage and scaling with Agility and Luck. Its passives are perfectly built for Maelle’s Burn-focused playstyle. It can apply Burn on critical hits at Level 4, applies 2 extra Burn to her basic attacks at Level 10, and gives her a guaranteed 100% critical hit rate when she’s fighting Stanceless at Level 20.

Ad

Trending

Bruleram stats in Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

It’s perfect for tearing through Act I mobs and pairs beautifully with skills like Rain of Fire and Combustion. But because of Brulerum’s lack of stance buffs, it just can’t keep up with endgame content.

Ad

You can get it at Level 3, as it drops from Bruler enemies near Noco’s Hut. It can also be bought from the Bruler blacksmith in Coastal Cave at Level 12.

Yeverum

Yeverum is a strong late-game weapon that focuses on Physical damage and scales with Defense and Agility. It gives Maelle 1 Shield when applying Shell, grants 1 AP when she gains Shields, and doubles ally Shields when switching to Virtuose Stance. It’s a solid pick for defensive or support-heavy builds, boosting Maelle’s survivability without locking her out of damage potential.

Ad

While it helps her survive tough fights, it doesn’t directly improve her Burn damage or critical output. Plus, the late-game availability limits how much time you can actually use it.

You can buy it from Gestral Merchant Grour at Renoir’s Drafts near the Golden Tree checkpoint and is available at Level 31.

Jarum

Jarum hits hard with its Defense and Luck scaling, boosting Maelle’s Burn and enhancing her counterattack abilities. At Level 4, counterattacks switch Maelle straight into Virtuose Stance, freeing her to use damage-heavy skills like Phantom Strike or Fleuret Fury.

Ad

Jarum’s ability to switch to Virtuose after a counterattack gives her an edge in late-game battles. But it comes with a catch — you’ll need sharp timing and the knowledge of the enemy's patterns to pull off consistent counters.

You can get it after defeating the Chromatic Jar boss on the island west of Gestral Village.

2) Barrier Breaker

Barrier Breaker is your go-to weapon for shield-smashing. With Void damage and scaling in Defense and Agility, it crushes shields, steals them for Maelle’s protection, and flips her into Virtuose Stance at the same time. Packing over 1,000 Attack Power, it’s a monster in mid-to-late-game boss fights, especially when combined with Free Aim Shot.

Ad

Barrier Breaker stats in Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Against shielded enemies, Barrier Breaker is amazing. However, in fights without shields or Burn-specific strategies, it loses some edge compared to fire-focused weapons. Still, its mix of offense, defense, and accessibility makes it a must-have for tough encounters.

Ad

Barrier Breaker can be automatically acquired during Act II story progression (Level 15), right before the Monolith.

Medalum

Medalum is Maelle’s ultimate weapon and for good reason. It scales with Defense and Agility, starts battles in Virtuose Stance (Level 4), doubles Burna in Virtuose (Level 10), and doubles Burn damage in Virtuose (Level 20). This turns Maelle into an inferno and can be paired with Pictos like Double Burn for ridiculous damage over time.

Ad

Medalum stats in Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Early acquisition, scaling, and insane Burn — Medalum checks every box. Starting in Virtuose saves you setup time, while the Burn passives let you stack and melt enemies like a hot knife through butter. Even late-game, it stays relevant, especially when paired with First Strike or Healing Fire Luminas.

Ad

It can be acquired after you defeat Sciel in the Gestral Village Arena Tournament in Act I. But if you missed it, you can get it by winning a 1v1 duel with Golgra after the tournament (Level 5). Just be sure to grab it early, since missing the arena fight means waiting for the Golgra rematch.

Maelle is all about applying Burn, stance mastery, and fast-paced damage, and these weapons bring out her full potential.

Ad

C﻿heck out our other articles on Clair Obscur Expedition 33:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.