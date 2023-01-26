5 best Yaoyao teams in Genshin Impact

Yaoyao is a Dendro character in Genshin Impact, which means that she's excellent in a variety of teams that require Dendro-based Elemental Reactions. She's the only Dendro character in the game as of Genshin Impact 3.4, giving her a genuine niche that no other character can fill at the moment.

This Genshin Impact guide will include five terrific teams involving Yaoyao that players should consider using. All five entries in this listicle will focus on different Elemental Reactions and will consist of some substitutes for characters whenever applicable.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five great Yaoyao teams to try out in Genshin Impact

1) Catalyze

The characters involved in this Catalyze team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

One popular team comp includes Yaoyao and the following characters:

Keqing

Kazuha

Fischl

Catalyze occurs whenever a Dendro attack reacts with an Electro one and vice versa (assuming no other elements or effects are already on the enemy). Keqing is terrific in Catalyze comps, while Fischl is another solid Electro character who has seen some good usage.

Kazuha is a solid splashable character that Travelers can always count on to finish up a team. Sucrose is a budget F2P option that could be used over Kazuha, although it won't be as effective.

2) Burgeon

Another lineup for players to consider (Image via HoYoverse)

Burgeon is an Elemental Reaction that involves Hydro + Dendro + Pyro. Here are some excellent teammates for Yaoyao for this type of composition:

Xingqiu

Thoma

Yelan

Genshin Impact players could opt to replace either Xingqiu or Yelan with Nahida if they wish to have a second Dendro character in this lineup. Otherwise, Thoma's Pyro shield can trigger Burgeon on the Dendro Cores already created by the rest of the crew.

Yaoyao's healing is especially nice to avoid the Burgeon self-damage for any allies too close to the explosion. Xingqiu's healing can also mitigate some of the damage, but on a smaller scale. Other Pyro characters can be used over Thoma, but he's currently the best Pyro shielder in Genshin Impact.

3) Hyperbloom

This Genshin Impact team works quite well (Image via HoYoverse)

Hyperbloom teams involving Yaoyao are excellent in the current metagame. Examples of allies to include here are:

Xingqiu

Raiden Shogun

Alhaitham

Raiden Shogun can easily apply Electro to trigger Hyperbloom, but F2P players without her can rely on Fischl or Kuki Shinobu instead. Similarly, the Dendro Traveler can be a suitable substitute to replace Alhaitham.

It's a pretty simple team to use, as Dendro + Hydro + Electro or Hydro + Dendro + Electro will work to trigger this Elemental Reaction.

4) Nilou Bloom

Nilou's Court of Dancing Petals Passive works well here (Image via HoYoverse)

Yaoyao's partners here are:

Nilou

Nahida

Yelan

Genshin Impact players can choose to replace Nahida with Collei or Yelan with Xingqiu if they lack those 5-star units. Otherwise, this team revolves heavily around Nilou's unique Bountiful Cores mechanic. Only Hydro and Dendro characters are allowed if one wishes to utilize that passive.

In this example, Yaoyao is the Dendro healer, while Nahida easily applies Dendro as well. The former niche is incredibly helpful since it allows Nilou not to rely on a Hydro character for healing. On a related note, Yelan's Hydro application is terrific against single targets, while Nilou excels against multiple foes.

5) Spread

A Spread team in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

This example team includes Yaoyao alongside:

Yae Miko

Nahida

Fischl

Collei is an F2P-friendly alternative for Nahida, and Beidou can be used if you don't have access to and Yae Miko. It's worth noting that this team is pretty easy to play due to the simplicity of Yae Miko and Fischl's kits. Just make sure to use a Dendro attack to trigger Spread on a Catalyzed opponent rather than Aggravate, which is triggered by an Electro attack.

Poll : Do you think Dendro is the strongest element in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes