5 best young center backs in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 has been released worldwide to all audiences, and the hype is higher amongst fans of the iconic football simulation series. EA Sports started releasing the ratings of the best players in world football a few weeks prior to the official game release, and the community was eager to try out their favorite players on the virtual pitch.

However, experienced FIFA veterans know that stats are not the only defining factor that decides how viable a player is in-game. Once the game was released early, fans could experiment with different footballers to see who fits the meta in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is subjective and depicts the opinions of the writer.

These defensive prodigies are extremely effective in FIFA 23 despite their age and inexperience

1) William Saliba

Arsenal has overtaken the football world with their return to form in the latest Premier League season. The Gunners are currently at the top of the table ahead of the mighty Manchester City, winning seven out of their first eight league games. This resurgence can be credited to the host of young talent on their roster, with William Saliba at the forefront.

The young French prodigy has been an excellent signing for the London side. He has consistently proven his worth on the pitch, reinforcing their backline and asserting his dominance against the best attackers in the league. His performances have even earned him an inclusion in the inaugural Team of the Week in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

With an overall rating of 80 and a pace stat of 78, the 21-year-old has everything needed to be a beast in FIFA.

2) Nico Shclotterbeck

The German Bundesliga has a reputation for hosting some of the best youngsters in European football, and Nico Schlotterbeck is at the pinnacle of defensive talent in the league. The German center-back had an outstanding 2021/22 season for Freiburg, earning him a move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The 22-year-old beast has been incredibly consistent in the league over the last year and has the pace and physical attributes needed to be successful for any side in world football. With an overall rating of 82 and a pace stat of 76 in FIFA 23, Schlotterbeck will be a valuable defensive addition to any squad in the game.

3) Jurrien Timber

Ajax FC is known for its excellent football academy that fosters and develops some of the best young football talents. The prestigious Dutch club is home to Johan Cruyff, Denis Bergkamp, and Marco Van Basten, so their history and pedigree are unquestionable.

Their current squad features an impressive lineup of veterans and youngsters alike, but Jurrien Timber has stood out as one of their top performers.

The 21-year-old Dutch defender has established a name for himself with his performances in domestic and European competitions. He is a versatile player, capable of playing as a center-back and a full-back, and his stats in FIFA 23 reflect his abilities. With an overall rating of 80 and a pace stat of 80, he is one of the most overpowered players in the entire game.

4) Josko Gvardiol

RB Leipzig has had a rapid ascent in German football, climbing the ranks from relatively unknown to contending for the league in a few years. The key to their success is the youth on their roster, and Josko Gvardiol is an excellent example. The Croatian has been amazing for Leipzig in the league and continues to grow and improve under the guidance of veteran Willi Orban.

With an overall rating of 81 and a pace stat of 82 in FIFA 23, the 20-year-old defender is overpowered and effective in the in-game meta. He is a favorite amongst FUT fans, forming an incredible defensive partnership with Leipzig teammate Lucas Klostermann in many FUT squads.

5) Pierre Kalulu

AC Milan has returned to form well in Serie A, dominantly winning the league last season. The Rossoneri have finally shunned their reputation as the sleeping giants of European football, which can be credited mainly to the emerging stars in their lineup.

While Rafael Leao and Sandro Tonali dominate the headlines, Pierre Kalulu has been just as vital to their side with his defensive contributions.

The 23-year-old Frenchman is a highly versatile defender capable of playing both a center-back and a full-back. He is rated 78 overall in FIFA 23 and has a pace stat of 80. He is a popular choice amongst FUT players, especially due to his links with players like Leao, Tonali, and Fikayo Tomori.

