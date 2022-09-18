FIFA 23: 5 times footballers were unhappy with their in-game stats

FIFA rating reveals are always accompanied by a lot of hype, excitement, and anticipation amongst the community, and FIFA 23 is no different. With barely two weeks to go before the release of the latest installment in the series, EA Sports has revealed the ratings of the top rated players from the best leagues in Europe.

Professional footballers share the enthusiasm of the FIFA community when it comes to rating reveals. These players are often eager to know what rating their performances have earned them in the game. With FIFA ratings often being unpredictable and somewhat unjustified, these reveals always cause a stir on social media.

Footballers who were not too happy with their ratings in FIFA 23

1) Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao was instrumental in AC Milan's league winning campaign in 2021/22, winning the Serie A MVP title in the process. The Portuguese winger had an impressive breakthrough season for the Rossoneri and drew the attention of top clubs from all over Europe.

However, the youngster has not been included in the top 15 highest rated players in Serie A in FIFA 23. With a rating of 84 overall, many believe that Leao deserves a more generous upgrade in the upcoming game, including Rafeal Leao himself.

The prolific winger tweeted a cryptic message in response to EA Sports' reveal regarding the highest rated FIFA 23 players from Serie A. His absence from the list drew the ire of the community and did not go unnoticed by the superstar himself.

2) Jeremie Frimpong, Hudson Odoi and Fosu-Mensah

This entry in the list includes three players at once. The boys from Bayer Leverkusen reacted to their ratings in FIFA 23 for a promotional video that was posted on the club's official YouTube page. The video was extremely entertaining, as the players were left disappointed despite having extremely realistic predictions about their cards.

The video consists of the three youngsters prediciting each other's stats in the upcoming game. This offers valuable insight into their training ground impressions and lets fans know what the players think of each other. Although the players were modest in their assumptions about their ratings, they burst out with laughter and disbelief when their stats were shown.

The most amusing aspect of the reveal was Fosu-Mensah reacting to his pace rating of 68, especially when he predicted it to be closer to 85.

3) The Paris Saint Germain squad

Paris Saint Germain will probably be the most overpowered squad in FIFA 23. With an attacking trio of Neymar, Messi, and Mbappe in their ranks, the club consists of some of the highest rated players in the game. Their team has almost no weaknesses, and they have bolstered their roster further with new signings in the summer transfer window.

Players from PSG recently featured in a promotional video reacting to their FIFA 23 cards. This included the biggest names in their squad, including Kylian Mbappe, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, and Achraf Hakimi.

They were hooked up to lie detectors and asked about their opinions, and some players were rather disappointed with their stats.

4) Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea FC have received a mixed bag of ratings in FIFA 23. While some players have either received an upgrade or retained their ratings despite having an underwhelming season, others have received a significant downgrade. A promotional video was recently released featuring Kai Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic reacting to their FIFA 23 cards.

Surprisingly, Havertz and Pulisic have not been downgraded despite failing to perform consistently last season. The FIFA 23 ambassadors were not too impressed with their ratings, but did not express much dissatisfaction either. Meanwhile, Ruben Loftus-Cheek did not mind his single rating upgrade in the upcoming game, despite not agreeing with some of his stats.

5) The Real Madrid Squad

Real Madrid had a phenomenal 2021/22 season as they won both the La Liga and Champions League titles. Los Blancos were in sublime form throughout the campaign and their performances are reflected in the upcoming FIFA game, where most of their players have received significant upgrades.

In a recent promotional video hosted by Spanish YouTuber DJMario, Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo reacted to their FIFA 23 ratings. The video features a lot of interesting and entertaining moments, as the players were especially disappointed with their shooting stats. Vinicius even went as far as to claim that Valverde deserves a much higher shooting stat than him.

