5 better tacklers than Sergio Ramos in FIFA 23

Sergio Ramos used to be the 2nd best centre-back in FIFA 22, but now in FIFA 23, EA has downgraded him massively.

Ramos joined PSG in 2021 on a free transfer. Due to his severe injury issues, he struggled to maintain his fitness and form, which is why EA has reduced his rating by 4 points, bringing it down to 84. He is still among the top 20 centre-backs in FIFA 23.

His Pace, Physicality, and Defense got a major nerf, degrading his Pace from 70 to 61, Physicality from 84 to 77, and Defense from 88 to 83. His ability to tackle remains best amongst defenders, with a Sliding Tackle rating of 83 and a Standing Tackle rating of 82.

Players that have higher defensive attributes than Ramos in FIFA 23

1) Virgil van Dijk

Right-footed Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk is a part of Liverpool in the Premier League. His skill moves rating is two stars, while his Weak Foot rating is three stars. His Workrate stands at medium/high.

His overall rating is 90 in FIFA 23. He is the best defender in the game with incredible defensive statistics of 91. He outperformed Ramos in tackles and interceptions with a rating of 92 for Standing Tackle and 86 for Sliding Tackle, respectively. His other attributes are 86 Physical, 72 Dribbling, 71 Passing and 60 Shooting.

He is among the top 10 players in FIFA 23. With his outstanding defending skills, along with Strength of 93 and Pace of 81, Virgil is capable of handling even the best attackers in the game, making him a better choice than Ramos.

2) Marquinhos

Marquinhos FIFA 23 card rating (Image via EA Sports)

Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos, 28, plays for Paris Saint-Germain in France's Ligue 1, as a right-footed centre-back. His Skill Moves and Weak Foot rating stands at 3 stars, with his Workrate being medium/high.

Marquinhos has routinely performed for Paris Saint-Germain since 2013. In terms of technical proficiency, he is among the top defensive players. His overall rating is 88, with a potential of rising to 90. He is an excellent defender with a Defense rating of 89. His tackles are effective with a rating of 89 for both Sliding and Standing Tackles. Marquinhos takes over Ramos in various parameters, especially tackling.

3) Niklas Sule

Niklas Sule FIFA 23 card rating (Image via EA Sports)

Niklas Sule plays for both the German national team and Borussia Dortmund. As a right-footed center-back, his Weak Foot and Skill Moves rating both stand at 3 stars. His attacking and defensive workrate both being medium.

His overall rating in FIFA 23 is 85. He is an ideal defender with his Interception rating at 81. Niklas's Standing tackle is 89 and Sliding tackle is 87. Along with Strength rating of 94, he can block any attacker and secure the defensive line. His other attributes includes 83 Physical, 71 Pace, 66 Passing, 59 Dribbling and 48 Shooting. While Niklas takes over other defense stats, Ramos still beats him when it comes to tackling.

4) Kalidou Koulibaly

Senegalese right-footed defender Kalidou Koulibaly plying his trade for Chelsea in the Premier League. His Weak Foot rating is 4 stars, while his Skill Moves rating is 2. His Workrate stands at medium/high.

Koulibaly is an excellent defender with great Pace, Defense, and Physical traits. His overall rating is 87. He is one of the strongest centre-backs in FIFA 23 with his Strength rated at 94 and is excellent at tackling the ball out of possesion from the opponents. Sliding Tackle rating of 86 and Standing Tackle rating of 89 make him one of the best tacklers in the game. Dribbling past him in the game is also a challenge for opponents as he has an interception rating of 85. With him out-performing Ramos in areas such as pace and defense, Kalidou becomes an asset to have on your team.

5) Fabinho

Fabinho FIFA 23 card rating (Image via EA Sports)

28 year old right footed Brazillian defensive midfielder Fabinho, plays for Premier League club Liverpool, with a 3 - star Skill Moves rating and 2 - star Weak Foot rating. His Workrate stands at a medium/high.

He has an overall rating of 87 with a potential ceiling of 88. His attributes perfectly reflect his position, with 86 Defense, 83 Physicality, 78 Passing, and 77 Dribbling. Fabinho excels at one-on-one duels, with Standing Tackle rating of 88 and Sliding Tackle rating of 86. He is an exceptional defender who beats Ramos in many areas including tackles.

