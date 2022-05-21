5 biggest gaming stories of the week (May 14-21): New PlayStation Plus, Death Stranding 2, and more

With so many gaming stories coming out every day, it can be hard to keep up with them all. This weekly recap will cover some of the biggest stories that have come to light that readers may be interested in.

Big stories, stories readers may have missed, and exciting updates about upcoming titles, all of which are here for the world of gaming.

What were the biggest gaming stories in the week of May 14-21, 2022?

Sportskeeda is filled with articles on the biggest and most relevant news in gaming, but it’s not always easy to keep up with it all.

With that in mind, these weekly recaps will have exactly what readers need when it comes to the biggest, most interesting stories on the site from the past week.

Five stories to learn more about

PlayStation Plus Premium games revealed

Greedfall 2 announced for 2023 release date

Fallout 4: London video shows off DLC-sized mod

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may get an Alpha in August

Norman Reedus confirms that Death Stranding 2 is in the works

1) PlayStation Plus Premium game list revealed

Nibel @Nibellion



blog.playstation.com/2022/05/16/all… PlayStation has revealed its classic games catalog for PS+ PlayStation has revealed its classic games catalog for PS+blog.playstation.com/2022/05/16/all… https://t.co/4EQLmrlbG4

PlayStation Plus is getting a significant overhaul, and while it’s well known it will have three tiers (Essential, Extra, Premium), what wasn’t clear is what games these various tiers will contain. The most interesting are the Extra and Premium tiers. These tiers have collections of games attached to them for fans to play, free of charge.

PlayStation revealed the list of games available on the Extra and Premium tiers in a recent blog post. The First/Third party studio games were revealed from the PS4 and PS5 libraries, as well as the classic PS1, PS2, and PSP games that will be included with PlayStation Plus Premium.

A nice assortment of PlayStation 4 and 5 games will be available in the Extra and Premium tiers, and here’s a sampling of some of them.

Sample of PlayStation Plus PS4/PS5 games

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5)

Bloodborne (PS4)

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition (PS4)

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4/PS5)

Interestingly enough, there will also be some classic games getting a remaster for those who have PlayStation Plus Premium. There’s something for everyone, from platformers to RPGs.

PlayStation Premium game sampling

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Dark Cloud 2

Jake 3

Rogue Galaxy

It’s going to be a big year for gaming fans with PlayStation Plus, but only time will tell if it can compete with the Xbox Game Pass.

2) Greedfall 2: The Dying World confirms a 2023 release on PC and consoles

Nibel @Nibellion



"an RPG that focuses on story and player choice but also includes new gameplay in the form of more tactical combat and revisits the unique universe created by its predecessor."



corporate.nacongaming.com/en/press/gfii/ Nacon has announced Greedfall 2: The Dying World"an RPG that focuses on story and player choice but also includes new gameplay in the form of more tactical combat and revisits the unique universe created by its predecessor." Nacon has announced Greedfall 2: The Dying World"an RPG that focuses on story and player choice but also includes new gameplay in the form of more tactical combat and revisits the unique universe created by its predecessor."corporate.nacongaming.com/en/press/gfii/ https://t.co/hdhrWYDhU0

Greedfall fans finally have some idea of what the future holds for them, as Nacon and Spiders revealed their next game in the series: Greedfall 2: The Dying World. While the game has no confirmed release date, fans know it’s coming in 2023 for both console and PC.

The game will be a prequel to its first title and will be set three years before the previous game. The old world is being consumed by the Malichor plague, and the character will be a Teer Fadee native taken from their home by force to Gacane island.

The gameplay features have not been revealed yet, but players will undoubtedly use a blend of combat and diplomacy to overcome adversity. Greedfall may not have set the world on fire when it comes to gaming news, but it did have a very loyal fanbase.

3) Fallout 4: London video shows off massive DLC-sized mod

A humongous mod is presently being developed for Fallout 4, called Fallout: London. Fans were recently treated to an 18-minute gameplay video, showing off what players can expect from the very beginning. It will bring new locations, factions, stories, characters, and weapons.

The game itself will occur between Fallout 1 and 2, in the year 2237, ultimately putting it about 50 years before Fallout 4 itself. Like many Fallout games, it starts with the world around them spiralling out of control and promises some new and fascinating gameplay.

Gaming fans of Fallout will have to wait, though, since there is no release window revealed just yet. It’s an incredible mod, though, judging by the 18-minute video.

4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may get an Alpha in August

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has gaming fans and media alight with excitement. The game is definitely on the way, but one facet is all rumors right now. It is currently rumored that an Alpha playtest period will take place in August 2022.

As this information is based on rumors, it should be taken with a grain of salt. The leaker, RalphsValue, is fairly reliable regarding Call of Duty rumors.

This would line up with previous entries, which also had August Alpha playtest periods. If true, fans of the long-time gaming franchise will have something fun to look forward to in August.

5) Norman Reedus confirms that Death Stranding 2 is in the works

Perhaps one of the week's biggest stories in gaming is the reveal that Death Stranding 2 is officially being worked on. Norman Reedus, actor and star of the first Death Stranding, casually mentioned that the game is presently in development in a recent interview.

“We just started the second one.”

The quote was short, but it was impactful. While no official announcement has been made by Kojima Productions or Hideo Kojima himself, the lead protagonist of the previous game has let it slip that another game is on the way. The actor also went into brief detail on how he got involved in the first place.

There’s no shortage of gaming news dropping every day, and while it can be hard to keep up with it all, this weekly recap will help readers stay in the know about the most important and interesting news in the world of video games.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar