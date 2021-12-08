5 biggest streamers who have switched platforms throughout their career

Streamers rise to prominence by sticking to one platform more often than not. Twitch used to be the primary platform for streaming in the past. But shortly after they showed up, other platforms like YouTube Gaming, Facebook Gaming, and, now-defunct, Mixer caught up with the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

Naturally, this prompted many streamers to quit Twitch to explore other options. For the most part, the decision has worked out in their favor. This article dives into the top five streamers who switched to a different streaming platform.

Streamers now have several options for hosting their broadcast

1) Ninja

Fortnite legend Tyler "Ninja" Blevins was one of the first streamers to move from Twitch to a different streaming platform. Because of this, the community considers the streamer to have paved the way for other streamers to explore alternative options other than Twitch. His shift to Mixer in August 2019 got a lot of publicity, but the platform shut down in 2020.

Ninja returned to Twitch, although he has pondered the idea of broadcasting on Twitch and YouTube Gaming.

2) Dr DisRespect

Dr DisRespect was one of the first streamers to move from Twitch to YouTube Gaming. However, it is worth noting that the streamer did not make the switch voluntarily. One day, he was mysteriously banned from Twitch.

The reasons for this permanent ban have still not been disclosed to the public, although fans remain inquisitive.

However, Doc repeatedly mentioned that he had to face huge losses after his Twitch ban. Regardless, he streams regularly on YouTube with CouRageJD, TimTheTatman, and DrLupo. The popular Call of Duty streamer has set up an empire for himself on the platform, boasting 3.64 million subscribers on his channel.

3) Ludwig

Ludwig is the most recent streamer to change platforms. On November 30, the streamer announced that he would be moving from Twitch to YouTube Gaming and provided his reasons.

First off, Ludwig revealed that his payout would be better on YouTube. But more importantly, he explained that he did not feel loved by Twitch, who did not fight to keep him on the platform and made his decision easier. This was also the same reason TimTheTatman gave when he moved from Twitch to YouTube.

4) Disguised Toast

Disguised Toast rose to fame while he was streaming Among Us with his fellow streamers on Twitch. However, back in 2019, Toast left Twitch for Facebook Gaming and chose not to reveal the reasons behind his decision. However, two years later, the streamer revealed that he quit Twitch because the platform lowballed him.

There was some debate about whether Toast would continue on Facebook or move to another platform, but the streamer announced that he would be returning to Twitch.

5) Valkyrae

Valkyrae was one of the streamers who rose to fame during the Among Us phase. However, at the beginning of 2021, she announced that she was moving from Twitch to YouTube Gaming and stated her reasons.

She explained the move by stating that she wanted to explore other avenues apart from streaming. YouTube would provide her with the opportunity to do that. Ever since she moved, Valkyrae has stayed true to her word, adding more feathers to her cap over the years.

She became co-owner of 100 Thieves, featured in several music videos, and even launched her line of merchandise. The streamer also dabbled in skincare, although that did not work out too well.

It is worth noting that Valkyrae's contract with YouTube ends on January 15, 2022. Naturally, there has been a lot of conversation about Valkyrae's next move. Although she will likely sign with YouTube again, fans cannot entirely rule out the possibility of a switch due to the current trend of defection.

It is worth noting that almost all the big streamers who moved to other platforms originally began with Twitch. However, in keeping with the current trend, fans may see many more such moves by streamers in the future.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

