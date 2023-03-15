5 most brutal deaths in video games

Deaths in video games leave a lasting impact on players and often significantly impact the game’s narrative. Some games allow the player to perform the final blow, while others feature a cutscene that plays out the horrific end of a character.

Certain character deaths can supplement the story, while other random events are added in for shock value, particularly in horror games. There are tons of games that feature such visceral death animations, such as Dead Space and Tomb Raider to name a few. However, this article covers only those character deaths that altered the game's core narrative itself, making the experience that much more memorable and impactful for the player.

Note: This article contains spoilers for some games and touches upon graphic details. Viewer discretion is advised.

Molly in GTA 5, Deputy Anderson in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and three other gruesome deaths in video games

1) Molly (GTA 5)

Molly is among the many side characters players will encounter in Grand Theft Auto 5. The majority of the game will engage players in a myriad of heists and other preparatory missions. While playing as Michael, players will meet a deep-pocketed, well-connected businessman named Devin and his assistant Molly.

Michael's dream of becoming a producer is thwarted by Devin and Molly, and the latter ends up running off with the movie’s tapes. A car chase mission ensues, ending up in the airport, where a frantic attempt to escape Michael sees Molly get sucked into a plane’s turbines.

2) Helios (God of War 3)

The God of War series has been associated with fast-paced fights, high-octane combat, and a good number of brutal deaths. Before the 2018 soft reboot of the series, hack-and-slash combat was its core identity. In God of War 3, the player embarks on a quest to defeat all gods from Greek mythology, one of them being Helios, the Sun God.

Kratos demands Helios reveal the whereabouts of the Flame of Olympus, but he rejects Kratos and blinds him with a bright light. Players must then move towards him by blocking the light, which results in Kratos stomping Helios’ head. The players are then given control of the quick-time event to brutally rip off Helios’ head.

3) Joel (The Last of Us Part II)

The Last of Us Part II had fans shocked and divided due to the death of their favorite protagonist Joel. After spending the first game bonding with Ellie, Joel’s demise was shocking, to say the least. The sequel introduces Abby as the second playable character, and she is the one to kill Joel.

The scene occurs in the early parts of the game wherein Joel and Tommy help Abby from the infected horde. Abby begins by firing a shotgun at Joel’s legs, and then the game transitions to Ellie. By the time she reaches the location, players are greeted with a cutscene wherein Abby delivers the final blow to Joel’s head with a golf club.

4) John Marston (Red Dead Redemption)

John Marston is one of the most beloved gaming protagonists, and his death was nothing short of brutal. Throughout the game, players felt attached to Marston and his values and, most importantly, his desire for redemption. After helping the authorities eradicate the criminals and his former gang members, John begins to live an honest life with his family at Beecher’s Hope.

However, the peace is short-lived, as Edgar Ross, along with his fellow officers, arrives at John’s doorstep to kill him since he, too, was an outlaw in the past. In his final effort to save his family, John faces them head-on, and players get to use the Dead Eye (slow-motion shooting) for the last time. John is slain with a hail of bullets, with blood spurting out of his wounds before he collapses to the ground.

5) Deputy David Anderson (Resident Evil 7: Biohazard)

The Resident Evil series is known for its creepy monster designs and infected zombies with weak points to shoot. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard reinvented the franchise by giving a first-person view of the decrepit mansion in the swamps of Louisiana. Jack Baker is the head of the family, and players run into him early on in the game.

Right after the infamous dinner scene that introduces the entire Baker family, players can walk around the mansion and try to escape their captivity. This is where Deputy David Anderson arrives on the scene and gives players a pocket knife. Soon thereafter, Jack kills him by lodging a shovel in his head and slicing it off, which sets the tone for the rest of the game.

Deaths in video games tend to alter the overall experience. However, brutal deaths often intertwine with the game’s identity and are discussed long afterward.

