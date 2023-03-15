GTA Online The Last Dose update possibly adding a new business property this week

The upcoming Last Dose DLC update in GTA Online is one of the most talked-about topics in the Grand Theft Auto community.

Rockstar Games officially announced the update on March 9, 2023, with the release date set for March 16, 2023. The studio also posted a promotional video teasing various aspects of the forthcoming update.

Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.

While data miners and insiders were quick to spot new vehicles, missions, and more in the video, many players either missed or overlooked a potential new business tease.

However, eagle-eyed fans have scouted out various details of the new business that may be released with the next update.

Why fans think Rockstar Games will introduce an entirely new business with the GTA Online: The Last Dose update

On March 14, 2023, TGG, a popular gaming YouTuber, posted a video titled “Are we getting a new business this week? GTA Online Last Dose DLC Theory.” In the video, he talked about a new chemical or pharmaceutical business that Rockstar Games could release with the DLC update on Thursday.

The content creator cited an old Rockstar Games newswire that announced the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC for the first time. The newswire was titled “Los Santos Drug Wars comes to GTA Online on December 13,” and it stated the following:

“Fight off an unlikely coalition of wealthy hippies and trigger-happy bikers while cooking up potent hallucinogenics — in elaborate labs or out of your own massive rolling chemistry set — in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online.”

TGG emphasized the phrase "...in elaborate labs or out of your own massive rolling chemistry set..." and stated that the first chapter already added the massive rolling chemistry set, i.e., the Acid Lab aka MTL Brickade 6x6 truck. However, players are yet to receive the elaborate lab that Rockstar described in the newswire.

TGG also stated that the teaser video depicts a lab-like setting with different chemicals and lab workers. While Rockstar hasn't explained the new setup yet, fans believe it's the elaborate lab that was described previously.

The chemical lab as seen in the teaser video (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to TGG, the coat-wearing character in the above image is the lab technician, and the man beside him is the GTA Online protagonist. A computer can also be seen in the left corner of the picture. It could be used to run the new business.

Explaining the business’ plot, the YouTuber stated that the lab could originally be Dr. Isaiah Friedlander’s property, which GTA Online players will take over after defeating him in the story.

Readers should take these claims with a grain of salt, as Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the hypothesis. However, a confirmation is unlikely, given that the DLC will be released tomorrow, answering all questions.

