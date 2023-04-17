5 cars in Forza Horizon 5 that handle really well

Forza Horizon 5 offers a treasure trove of cars from a plethora of manufacturers. Each of these cars possesses distinct handling, speed, and other stats. Forza Horizon 5 is also plush with a variety of locales with different terrain types that further affect a car’s handling. While there is a robust catalog of fast cars in the game, players must also consider their handling on the varied terrains.

Furthermore, the game also consists of many modes like Horizon Open, Horizon Story, Horizon Arcade, and more that serve as a potent platform for players to test out their cars and infer which of them handles the best.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ferrari FXX K and four other cars in Forza Horizon 5 with exceptional handling

1) Koenigsegg CCGT

Koenigsegg CCGT was originally designed as a lightweight supercar in real life but the manufacturers had to bulk it up to satisfy the criteria of Le Mans racing. Forza Horizon 5 players can drive this and leverage its smooth handling despite its breakneck speed.

This ride is hard to own as players can only get it as a prize via Wheelspins. These enable one to acquire many random rewards and they can accumulate wheelspins by leveling up, completing challenges, acquiring accolades, and more in Forza Horizon 5.

2) Ferrari F40 Competizione

Ferrari F40 Competizione is not only one of the rarest Ferrari cars in the world but also possesses exceptional handling in Forza Horizon 5. This vehicle has a top-notch handling rating of 10 and is also manageable to drive in off-road conditions thanks to its 4.4 rating, which makes it a must-have.

As great as its handling is, this Ferrari supercar might be tricky to acquire. It is one of the many selections that require players to partake in Barn Find missions and uncover their locations. To grab the Ferrari F40 Competizione, one can head to the barn location to the west of Riviera Maya, just north of Pantana De La Selva.

3) Pagani Zonda R

Pagani Zonda R is an extremely fast supercar that has the potential to reach 60 mph in a mere 2.8 seconds. However, one must not ignore its handling stats as players will always benefit from a supercar capable of reaching high top speed and turning around tricky corners without spinning off the road.

The perfect braking stats of Pagani Zonda R make it more enticing for Forza Horizon 5 players. One can spend 1,800,000 CR in the Autoshow to own it and cruise around in the game’s rendition of Mexico.

4) Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro

Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro is one of the most sought-after cars in Forza Horizon 5 owing to its robust handling of 9.6. Despite lower acceleration, this Aston Martin ride has smooth braking as evidenced by its perfect 10 out of 10 ratings. However, this car may not be ideal for off-road driving.

Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro can be acquired as a reward or accolade called Humble Brag. Alternatively, it can be bought at a high cost of 2,000,000 CR from Autoshow. Players interested in driving it can also keep an eye on the Auction House listing to buy it from other gamers around the globe.

5) Ferrari FXX K

Many may discard Ferrari FXX K since it looks identical to LaFerrari. However, FXX K has better stats than LaFerrari and the suffix K is not merely a nomenclature difference. K in FXX K signifies the Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) that allows this car to store kinetic energy while braking and then this surplus energy enhances acceleration.

Ferrari FXX K has a robust launch with minimal wheelspin and boasts high speed, acceleration, and braking stats as well. This makes it one of the best cars to have in Forza Horizon 5 with the only downside being a bit harder to control on off-roads. This will set the player back by 2,700,000 CR.

Players must note that the aforementioned cars are merely the tip of the iceberg since the game features many other vehicles that are more comfortable to drive. Those inclined to delve into Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventures can check out the review of this latest expansion.

