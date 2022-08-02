GTA Online: What is the fastest off-road car in the game?

GTA Online players may not always be driving on paved surfaces, which is why off-road cars are very useful, as their large tires and open treads allow them to travel on natural terrain.

Whether it's a rocky hill or a desert wasteland, off-road cars have a distinct advantage, as the vast majority of civilian vehicles do not perform well under these conditions.

With that in mind, GTA Online players should consider getting a fast off-road car, as Blaine County is a massive stretch of land that goes on for miles. To progress through the game, they will need a specific vehicle that can handle difficult terrain. With that being said, this article will only go over four-wheel cars and not motorcycles.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The fastest off-road car in GTA Online

Look no further than the Apocalypse Brutus

When it comes to accurate top speeds, Broughy1322 is always a reliable source of information. In that regard, his calculations will be used to determine the fastest off-road car in the game. Without further ado, the Apocalypse Brutus wins that contest with 123.50 miles per hour.

GTA Online players can buy this vehicle on the Arena War website, with the price depending on whether or not one can meet certain conditions:

Regular price : $2,666,650

: $2,666,650 Trade price: $2,005,000 (Arena War Career sponsorhip tier award)

It's classified as an off-road vehicle, which means players can traverse through various terrains. The Apocalypse Brutus will handle itself quite well in the desert, especially during biker missions. However, players will need to buy some boost upgrades since the acceleration is rather lacking.

GTA Online players do need to be careful when adding scoop upgrades, as it can negatively affect the Apocalypse Brutus in terms of performance. The trade-off is that they can ram into opponents with more attacking power.

There is steep competition for the fastest off-road car

Of course, the Apocalypse Brutus isn't without some notable rivals, as in terms of top speed, there are off-road cars that can almost keep up with it. Once again, Broughy1322 will be used as a reference guide.

Here's a look at the other fastest cars in this category:

Maxwell Vagrant - 122.5 miles per hour ($2,214,000)

- 122.5 miles per hour ($2,214,000) Apocalypse Sasquatch - 121.25 miles per hour ($1,530,875)

- 121.25 miles per hour ($1,530,875) Coil Brawler - 117.5 miles per hour ($715,000)

- 117.5 miles per hour ($715,000) Canis Kamacho - 116.75 miles per hour ($345,000)

As shown above, the price tags of these vehicles greatly vary. If players want a cheaper alternative to the fastest off-road car, they should consider the Kamacho. With that being said, they will also need to buy various upgrades in GTA Online.

Why having off-road cars matter in this game

The vast majority of GTA Online players stay within the Los Santos area. However, there will be times when they need to travel off the road, with certain missions taking place near the desert. Sometimes, a player might also need to escape the police by heading out to the countryside.

In that regard, off-road cars handle themselves really well in different types of terrain. Whether it's dirt or sand, their performance won't be negatively affected. By comparison, regular cars might have difficulty making turns. In summation, off-road capabilities go a long way in a game like GTA Online and players would be wise to make the relevant acquisitions.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far